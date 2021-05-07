Saturday marks the end of spring football for the University of Wyoming. Six weeks of offseason football will come to close at War Memorial Stadium.
Tailgating will be allowed, admission is free and masks won’t be required. So while Saturday will have significance as being the conclusion of football for the Pokes until fall ball in August, it also signifies the end of a stressful and unpredictable COVID-19.
With any luck, fall weekends in Laramie during the 2021 season will encompass the buzz they lacked for nearly two years.
But for this Saturday in May, the Cowboys need to show some things. Last year ended at 2-4, and improvement needs to be seen, and that starts Saturday in front of fans and media.
First, the gritty captain, Sean Chambers, needs to show growth as a passer. The guy is electrifying with his legs, tough and a bonafide leader, but he needs to showcase an ability to push the ball down the field through the air.
Wyoming will own the best backfield in the Mountain West Conference next season. Xazavian Valladay is the best tailback in the league, Trey Smith brings veteran stewardship to the position and Titus Swen provides budding potential.
Those three will have the Pokes in many favorable positions with regard to the sticks. There shouldn’t be many third-and-longs.
But those scenarios will pop up from time to time. And when they arise, Chambers needs to be able to sling it 8 yards on time and on target to move those sticks.
Speaking to the passing realm, wide receiver Isaiah Neyor and tight end Treyton Welch need to showcase an ability to reel in tough, contested passes. Bottom line, Wyoming needs to a show a competent passing game under new offensive coordinator Tim Polasek.
The offensive line is cohesive and experienced. The running backs are explosive.
The passing game needs to develop.
On the other side of the ball — but in a similar breath as the passing game — the Pokes need to show an ability to slow other teams’ aerial attacks.
There are plenty of veterans in Wyoming’s secondary. Cornerbacks C.J. Colden and Aziz Hearn need to show more consistency in coverage.
Nickelback Keyon Blankenbaker needs to build off a solid 2020 season. Safety Braden Smith needs to command the last line of defense.
The defensive line is talented, deep and aggressive. The linebackers will be just fine with Chad Muma in the middle.
The secondary needs to hold up their end of the bargain.
Saturday will stand as a celebratory day — a sense of normalcy with regard to a collegiate football game without restrictions. Saturday will also serve as further evidence as to how far the Pokes have come, and potentially how good they could be this fall.