Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. High 52F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low around 30F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy and windy. High 41F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.