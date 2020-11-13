It shouldn’t come as a shock that it happened. The disappointing aspect is how it affects the University of Wyoming. The Pokes’ game against Air Force set for Saturday was canceled due a COVID-19 outbreak at the academy.
With its late start, the Mountain West Conference afforded itself zero room for error with regard to postponing and rescheduling games that were inevitably going to be affected by COVID. And now, Wyoming and Air Force are a casualty.
That brings the Cowboys to a peculiar spot in a most peculiar season. At best, Wyoming will play seven games with the potential of one more if a bowl invite is directed at the Pokes. Frankly, it’s quite optimistic to think Wyoming will play all four of its remaining scheduled games with the way COVID numbers are spiking in many parts of the country.
With that being said, what will constitute the 2020 season as a successful one for UW? How can the 2020 season not be looked at disappointingly or as a failure?
In most “normal” seasons these arguments are rooted with bowl eligibility and being relevant in the division race in November. Well, this isn’t a normal season, so let’s create some benchmarks and view the Pokes accordingly.
Right now, Wyoming sits at 1-2, having lost on the road to unbeaten Nevada and rival Colorado State. Wyoming’s lone victory occurred against Hawaii, which is the defending West Division champions and 2-1 in 2020.
That makes trying to determine a grade for the Cowboys rather difficult at this point. They’re the only team to beat last year’s divisional champion, were defeated by what looks to be a pretty good Nevada team and own a loss to CSU — the first one of its kind in the last half decade.
There won’t be many data points with which to grade Wyoming this fall, and another one was lost this upcoming weekend. So again, what will make 2020 a success?
If record is the final determinant? Would a 4-3 winning record classify as a success? If that’s the case, that would include wins over New Mexico, UNLV and Utah State — teams that are a combined 0-8 — and a loss to Boise State.
If significance is the goal in 2020, Wyoming isn’t looking too favorable under than lens. An opportunity to play for the conference title is all but gone after two early losses. The Cowboys lost the Bronze Boot and can’t exact revenge against Air Force, so they’ll go into next season having lost to two of their biggest rivals.
If positive storylines are the gauge of success, those took an early hit. Starting quarterback Sean Chambers — who worked his way back from a season-ending injury a season ago — suffered another gut-wrenching and severe injury on the third play of the season. The passing game still leaves something to be desired and the secondary is a problem.
So how will fans look back at the 2020 Wyoming season? It certainly won’t be one brown and gold supporters will forget for the simple fact of how it came to be and the obstacles that had to be traversed to play a season.
Pokes Notes
The Mountain West Conference announced that its men’s and women’s basketball members will play a 20-game conference slate in 2020-21. Teams will play five home and five road series against the same team with one day separating the games. This is in an effort to reduce travel.
The University of Wyoming men’s basketball team announced its seven-game non-conference schedule. The Pokes will open the season hosting Mississippi Valley State on Nov. 28 in the Arena-Auditorium, which can be filled up to 25% capacity — about 2,900 fans.
The Cowboys signed a pair of players Wednesday during signing day. Nate Barnhart, a 7-footer out of De Soto, Kansas, and Ben Bowen, a 6-5 guard out of Highlands Ranch, Colorado, inked their names for the Pokes’ 2021 recruiting class.
Pokes in the Pros
Quarterback Josh Allen went 31-for-38 for 415 yards and three touchdowns in Buffalo’s 44-34 victory over Seattle. Allen also ran in a score for the Bills, who improved to 7-2 on the season.
Tight end Jacob Hollister caught a season-high five passes totaling 60 yards in Seattle’s 44-34 loss at Buffalo.
Running back Brian Hill rushed for 24 yards on eight carries in Atlanta’s 34-27 win over Denver.