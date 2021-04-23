For a while, the University of Wyoming was largely immune from the transfer portal. In a year where the NCAA ruled that any and all student-athletes can transfer in college basketball without sitting out, the country was inundated with players looking for a new home.
Last week, Wyoming was hit and hard. Mountain West Conference Freshman of the Year — and UW’s leading scorer, Marcus Williams — elected to enter his name into the transfer portal. Four days later, he announced his intention to play for Texas A&M.
This occurred on the heels of Kwane Marble making it known that he was transferring from Wyoming to Loyal Marymount. This move made sense, as it’s where former UW coach Allen Edwards is now an assistant coach.
However, where Marble’s transfer hurt but was understandable, Williams’ transfer cripples the Pokes and is befuddling.
Wyoming doesn’t usually gain commitments from players who earn MWC Freshman of the Year honors. To reel one in only to see him walk out the door is painful – really painful.
And it’s one that’s tough to understand. Williams started nearly every game, played over 31 minutes per contest and averaged nearly 15 points per game.
Williams was the guy. When the shot clock was winding down or when the game was on the line, the ball was in his hands.
Williams came to Wyoming to play for head coach Jeff Linder. The Dickinson, Texas, native committed to Linder while he was still at Northern Colorado, and followed him to Laramie when he received the UW job.
It flat doesn’t make sense. Williams knew what to expect at Wyoming and knew the prominent role he played.
That wasn’t going to change. Why transfer to an unknown where you may or may not play at the SEC level as much or as well as you did at the MWC level?
Excuse the cliché, but a bird in hand is better than two in the bush.
Williams’ transfer also speaks to a larger issue. And it’s one that the Wyomings of the world will have to find a solution to — if there’s even one to find.
Mid-major programs have become feeder systems to the power-six. Many players that were overlooked or underrecruited and thrive at a mid-major will look to transfer to a power-six school.
The Wyomings of the world have been relegated to junior college status. Players stay for a year or two, improve and seek their next stop.
If this trend continues, it’s going to be virtually impossible for Wyoming to compete for conference titles. Think of the last, and only time, the Pokes won a MWC title in men’s hoops.
It was the 2015 team, and that starting rotation was comprised of four seniors and a junior. Four of those players had played alongside one another at the same school for at least three years.
That type of continuity will be nonexistent if this transfer epidemic continues.
Wyoming doesn’t pull big-time transfers in, and they don’t garner commitments from four-star recruits like San Diego State or UNLV. The Cowboys rely on being a developmental program that brings players in, is patient as they go through growing pains and hopes to compete when those raw players are seasoned veterans.
Seasoned-veterans are going to be a thing of the past for Wyoming. The Larry Nance Jrs., Josh Adams and Derek Cook Jrs. of the world are becoming more and more rare.
Going forward, Wyoming will be pouring resources and time into grooming players for other collegiate institutions to poach and utilize to their advantage. How is Wyoming supposed to succeed?
When a player like Williams — who came to Wyoming because of a coach — plays a ton and does well for himself seeks transfer, who’s going to stay?
Pokes Notes
The University of Wyoming tennis team improved to 5-2 in MWC play with a 4-0 victory over San Diego State. The Cowgirls have won five consecutive matches.
UW golfer, Dan Starzinski, paced the team with a 21st-place finish at the Nebraska Git-R-Done Husker Invitational.