SHERIDAN — Each spring, Sheridan High School track and field teams and a multitude of volunteers host the Gary Benson and Dan Hansen memorial track and field invitational meets.
This year, the Gary Benson Memorial Invitational set for Thursday was canceled due to weather and wind conditions, and the Dan Hansen Memorial Invitational is set for Saturday.
The two honorees in which the events are named after contributed to SHS athletics before their deaths.
Daniel J. Hansen
Daniel J. Hansen died at the age of 42 in a truck-trailer accident on Highway 14 in the Bighorn Mountains Aug. 14, 1978.
Before his death, he taught school at Worland for six years prior to moving to Sheridan in 1964. Hansen married Carol Thomason June 6, 1964 in Sheridan.
Hansen coached football, basketball and track and taught social studies at Sheridan High School.
A Sept. 10, 1964 article of The Sheridan Press noted Hansen coaching the “Sheridan Colt football team,” who at the time had 30 sophomores turn out for the team. At the time, the then-Colts played Tongue River in Dayton.
Hansen coached under Coach Francis Rose and assisted with Morris Zemple in 1964, according to 1964 articles in The Sheridan Press, provided by The Wyoming Room staff at the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library.
“Hansen was a popular basketball and football official and had officiated games throughout the state,” his obituary published Aug. 16, 1978 said.
Hansen was a member of the Elks Lodge and Wyoming High School Activities Association and worked for the U.S. Forest Service for 13 years during the summer months.
His family included his wife, Carol, as well as four daughters, Christine, Ramona, Valerie and Amelia, mother Catherine Hansen of Gillette and mother-in-law Mrs. Glen Thomason of Denver. He was preceded in death by his father.
Memorials donated in Hansen’s honor were placed in a memorial under the Sheridan High School Activities Fund, according to his obituary.
Gary Neil Benson
Gary Neil Benson died at the age of 71 at his home in Sheridan Saturday, Dec. 3, 2011, surrounded by his loving family, according to his obituary.
Benson played football for Laramie High School, graduated from the University of Wyoming with a bachelor’s degree in Spanish and secondary education.
After three years of teaching in Lingle, he moved to Sheridan in 1966 to coach and teach.
“Gary proved to be a lifelong Bronc and remained at SHS until briefly retiring in 1995 only to later return to SHS as assistant athletic director,” Benson’s obituary read. “...He was known as a man of integrity and character. Gary was an exemplary friend and family-man and will be missed by all.”
Benson, an athletic coach at Torrington High School, was added to the coaching staff at Sheridan High School for the 1966-1967 school year, as well as served as head wrestling coach and assistant football mentor, according to an article in The Sheridan Press March 17, 1966. He was added to the social studies staff, as printed in The Press Aug. 10, 1966.
In 1981, Benson was nominated for The Sheridan Press Outstanding Man in Education by fellow teachers Myria Bisbee and Maxine Torbert, noting he was an “outstanding classroom teacher, state champion coach, National Guard member, church participant, club sponsor and father. He is respected by both students and faculty and exemplifies the best qualities of both a person and an educator,” the article read. He also contributed heavily to the Spanish program at SHS, the article said.
He was Wyoming Coach of the Year in wrestling and twice helped bring Japanese wrestlers to Wyoming for competition. He helped revive the girls cross-country team in 1980 and coached football, track, wrestling and cross-country.
Benson’s family included his wife, Suzie Schatz-Benson, son Adam and his wife Jillian of Sheridan; daughter Elizabeth and husband David Johnson of Duluth, Minnesota, and their children Sarah and Cody; and daughter Mary and her husband Trent McDonald of Laramie, and their children Zoe, Aidan and Mia; siblings Warren (JoAnn), Bonnie (Jim) Ross and Joe (Lynn) of Laramie.
He was preceded in death by his son Garth Benson and his parents, Irma and Charles Benson.
Memorial donations were directed to the Kata Loukan Medical Missions in care of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church and the SHS Booster Club, according to the 2011 obituary.