SHERIDAN — The Wyoming High School Activities Association approved indoor track considerations Tuesday, making face coverings optional for athletes while participating but requiring them at all other times in the building for everyone during practice and competition.
Regular season contests will be limited to no more than 300 high school participants, and no fans will be allowed during the regular season to assist in social distancing of athletes when not competing. Though each participant competing at the state meet will be allowed to purchase two tickets for parents to attend, provided state health order numbers allow.
Participants and coaches must always wear face coverings while in the building except when athletes are competing in their events. Event workers are also expected to always wear face coverings while in the building.
Social distancing should be maintained at all times, whenever possible.
Pre- and post-competition handshakes and fist bumps should not take place, and team dinners and other pre- or post-contest gatherings will not be allowed during the season to limit exposure.
During practice, athletes should workout in “pods” with the same runners/field event competitors working out and practicing together to limit overall exposure. Equipment sharing should be limited, and any shared equipment must be sanitized between uses.
Teams are expected to bring their own water, schools should bring their own batons and athletes may provide their own implements for shot and discus, if they pass inspection. Poles should not be shared between athletes for pole vault. Though if schools and athletes cannot bring their own implements or need to share poles, the equipment should be sanitized between each use.
Otherwise, screenings, face coverings and individual hygiene of all participants should be followed in accordance with WHSAA Smart Start Guidelines and the WHSAA Screening/Monitoring form should be utilized.
Each school should develop a plan with its local health officials to successfully complete its season in accordance with the WHSAA guidelines and considerations.
The boys state meet will be held Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 and the girls state meet will be held Saturday, March 6, 2021. There will be eight finalists in each individual running event and each relay, while there will be nine finalists in field events.