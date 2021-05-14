SHERIDAN — A late goal from junior Ellie Williams helped the Sheridan High School girls soccer team defeat the Campbell County Lady Camels 2-1 in the 4A East regional tournament quarterfinals and secure a spot in the 4A State Championship tournament for the first time in five seasons and six years.
The last time Sheridan qualified for the state tournament was in 2015 when the Lady Broncs earned the No. 1 seed for the 4A East Regional tournament and an automatic bid to the state competition. When head coach Kevin Rizer met with the freshmen players who are now seniors several years ago, he challenged them to become the next group to qualify for the state tournament.
“I remember meeting with that group, and saying, ‘We will go compete and someday win the state championship,’” Rizer said. “‘And how soon that occurs is entirely up to you.’”
As the No. 3 seed in the 4A East Regional tournament, the Lady Broncs faced the sixth-seeded Campbell County who they swept during the regular season. Sheridan most recently defeated the Lady Camels 2-0 10 days ago after winning the teams’ first matchup 3-1 April 1, and the Lady Broncs knew what to expect from Campbell County, though they spent the week focused on treasuring possession and playing tough defense.
The Lady Broncs brought their 9-4-1 (7-4-1 conference) record to Campbell County’s home field, while the Lady Camels hosted with their 3-9 record. Sheridan aimed to play a complete, 80-minute game to set themselves up for a state tournament qualification-worthy performance.
During the second half of Thursday’s game, inconsistency showed, giving the Lady Broncs something to improve upon as they move through the regional tournament and prepare for the state competition.
“It was our goal [to qualify for state],” Rizer said. “And we achieved that goal. We made it a little scary, but we achieved the goal. So, now we talked after the game, and it’s time to set a new goal.”
Two of Sheridan’s first half shots pinged off the right goal post, in an early sign of the Lady Broncs ability to generate scoring opportunities but inability to net any through the first 40 minutes of play. Additionally, Campbell goalkeeper Onna Castellanos fell on several loose balls to shut out Sheridan in the first half of the game.
With 3:58 left to play in the first half, the Lady Camels infiltrated the Lady Broncs’ back line, and Sydnee Streitz scored with a shot that found the top right corner of Sheridan’s goal. Campbell County maintained their one-goal margin to lead 1-0 at halftime.
“If we kept playing the way we were playing, it was going to be just fine,” Rizer said.
Fewer than 10 minutes had passed in the second half before Sheridan gained momentum and senior Aria Heyneman moved up the right side of the field. Heyneman crossed to waiting freshman Emma Prior in front to tie the game 1-1 with just more than 30 minutes left to play.
The Lady Broncs and Lady Camels played up and down the field, and Campbell County almost scored a handful of times before Sheridan’s goalkeeper Libby Gardner made several timely saves and quieted the home crowd.
Following a scramble in front of Sheridan’s net, the Lady Broncs again shifted the momentum in their favor and Williams netted the eventual game-winning goal off a free kick in the 34th minute of the second half. Celebratory leaps from the players on the field and excited jumps from Sheridan’s sideline followed the goal and ended the game seven and a half minutes later.
“‘Why not us?’ is kind of my mentality here,” Rizer said. “Why not us?”
Sheridan will play Cheyenne Central in the 4A East semifinals at 2 p.m. Friday.