SHERIDAN — At the end of nearly every Sheridan High School boys soccer practice, a handful of offensive and defensive players line up to simultaneously try to score and try to prevent a score as part of an intrateam competition that decides which players have to run lengths of the field. The Broncs defenders forced junior Frank Sinclair’s final attempt to sail high above the net Tuesday, prompting celebratory leaps from the defenders watching the action.
Four members of Sheridan’s defense claim the Broncs don’t keep score of how many times each position has won the intrateam competition, though they boast the defense has won more often. As a show of team camaraderie, however, the upperclassmen veteran defenders ran alongside their offensive counterparts to finish Tuesday’s practice.
The Broncs defenders say their refusal to lose, coachability, adaptability and selflessness have led to their success this season.
“The strongest part of our defense is our willpower and mental strength,” senior defender Oliver Bartel said. “It takes a lot for us to be demoralized. We work super hard and super well together, and I don’t think there’s a lot that could tear us apart.”
In a testament to Bartel’s sentiment, Sheridan has allowed nine goals through 10 games played — an average of less than one goal allowed per game. During the month of April, the Broncs have only allowed one goal that came against Laramie April 17 en route to their current five-game winning streak.
Sheridan head soccer coach Scott Soderstrom knew seniors Xander Coon and Bartel as well as junior Kaden Bateson would provide experience on the back line, though the three hadn’t played together nor with sophomore Alex Jack. And junior goalkeeper Chris Larson hadn’t played any high school games prior to the start of this season.
Bateson’s calm demeanor, Bartel’s a “soccer junkie,” per Soderstrom, and Coon serves as an impactful leader, while Jack’s coachability and physicality adds an edge to Sheridan. Thus, the defense’s success has proven to be a pleasant surprise for the now 8-2 (7-1 conference) Broncs.
“We knew they were the most experienced group we had,” Soderstrom said. “And we knew the scorers in the front would be dynamic and flashy, but we didn’t know these guys would be as consistent as they are.”
Soderstrom has seen the defenders correct their early season mistakes during their recent matches, specifically numbers behind the ball and alignment during any given play, which helps Sheridan prevent easy goals. Driven by effort, communication and trust in each other, the Broncs’ defense continues to improve as they prepare for the final four games of the season.
That trust Soderstrom noted shows itself when the defenders give each other criticism without fear of their teammate taking it personally, as the Broncs know the team’s success is paramount. And the Sheridan defense manages to have fun doing it, too.
Coon gave the example of how he pokes fun at how serious Bateson takes practice, but Bateson bantered back Tuesday, making fun of Coon’s determination during one stretch.
“We have a pretty good friendship,” Coon said. “I would do anything for these guys.”
The defense proved their merit to their conference opponents and themselves when Sheridan defeated Cheyenne Central 2-0 April 9 then beat Cheyenne East by an identical score the next day. The weekend sweep of the Cheyenne schools hadn’t been done by a Broncs squad since 2016, according to the team.
Bartel pointed out every victory surprises Sheridan in some way and credited goalkeeper Larson with seeing the field well and directing the defense during games. Through his nine games played, Larson has made 48 saves to average 5.3 saves per game.
The defenders, goalkeeper and head coach credit the other six players on the pitch with Sheridan’s success this season as the position groups feed off each other’s success to regularly win games by one- or two-goal margins. The bond between the tight-knit Broncs showed in their competitiveness during practice, as well as their willingness to run lengths of the field regardless of a defense or offense victory.
“We all have that same mentality where we’d rather do anything other than lose,” Coon said. “And that mentality puts us all on the same page and in the right spot, a lot of the time. We all just mesh well together.”
The Broncs travel to Cheyenne to play the Indians at 6 p.m. Friday.