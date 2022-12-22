SHERIDAN — Baby, it’s cold outside. And you better be prepared if you decide to recreate in sub-zero temperatures.
The consequences of being ill prepared while cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, ice fishing, etc. can lead to frostbite, hypothermia and can ultimately be life-threatening.
Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area in Shell has a policy of closing the ski area when it’s too cold. Antelope Butte was closed Wednesday and Thursday for the safety of employees and customers. They will remain closed Friday if the high isn’t above zero degrees.
“We have a policy that we don't open if the high is not above zero,” Executive Director Rebecca Arcarese said. “We've always had that policy. It's all about safety. It's for lift operations, the altitude and nobody needs to be up on that lift at negative 50 (degrees) or whatever it may be.”
When Antelope Butte is open, skiers and snowboarders can take advantage of the lodge to warm themselves when feeling frigid.
“They can come and warm up and rest for a bit and then go back out, and do as much as they want,” Arcarese said.
Sheridan Recreation District Executive Director Seth Ulvestad said recreating in sub-zero temps can be done if properly prepared but also noted the road conditions may not allow for safe travel.
“People are capable of a lot of things. People live in the Arctic, so people can be out in the cold,” Ulvestad said. “Like in town, you can get out and cross-country ski (Wednesday), if you'd like to be, with sub-zero temperatures in the wind. But you have to be careful about getting there and then knowing what your limits are while making sure you're not out there for too long.”
Recreational activities such as cross-country skiing and snowshoeing can heat the body, so Ulvestad recommends wearing layers.
“If you're doing any type of endurance activity outdoors, you want to layer up. I always have a light base layer, like a breathable fabric or a tech fabric shirt that's a moisture wicking fabric as your base layer. You’ll want a long sleeve T-shirt, that's going to insulate. Then wear a vest, another base layer jacket, and then something that's waterproof on top. You can take those layers off when needed. You don't want to have a giant down jacket as your only layer if you're out there doing a physical activity, because then you can't shed those layers,” Ulvestad said.
Gordon Edwards is a board member at Black Mountain Nordic Club and a snow groomer in the Bighorn National Forest. Edwards notes wind can be threatening when temperatures are low.
“It can be 30 degrees, but with 25 or 30 mile an hour wind in the wintertime, you can have issues with wind chill and exposed extremities like fingers and toes onto your face. And potentially that could get frostbitten pretty quickly,” Edwards said.
He also suggests choosing activities that are unlikely to leave someone hurt and to be near your vehicle. Staying warm is beneficial, but sweating can lead to problems.
“Sweating is your enemy,” Edwards said. “If you're doing something really energetic outside, you might start sweating a lot, you want to make sure your vehicle is nearby to warm up. It's best to do those things with a partner in case you get hurt because you really need to consider the thought that you can become immobilized if you fall down and get stuck in the snow. And here I am sweaty, cold and can't move. You could freeze to death.”
Winter recreating can be safe if one’s prepared with proper clothing, limiting exposure and heeding to advisories.
“Just embrace it,” Ulvestad said. “Embrace winter, don't be afraid to go out and do activities. Just be prepared with your layers and be prepared with knowing the terrain, your limitations and where you're going.”
Edwards also shares a passion for this time of year.
“I think winter is a magical time to be outdoors. People shouldn't just sit on their couch all winter long. It's a beautiful, wonderful time of year,” Edwards said.