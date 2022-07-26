BIG HORN — A typical sports fanatic in Sheridan County may attend high school football games and the rodeo every summer, but might overlook a unique sport just south of Sheridan. 

Polo is a sport that captivates many parts of the world —- from Argentina, to England and South Africa. But it’s also a sport Sheridan County residents have great access to. The Flying H Polo Club puts on free matches for the public at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. on Thursdays and 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturdays. 

Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

Tags

Recommended for you