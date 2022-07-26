BIG HORN — A typical sports fanatic in Sheridan County may attend high school football games and the rodeo every summer, but might overlook a unique sport just south of Sheridan.
Polo is a sport that captivates many parts of the world —- from Argentina, to England and South Africa. But it’s also a sport Sheridan County residents have great access to. The Flying H Polo Club puts on free matches for the public at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. on Thursdays and 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturdays.
“I think if people get out here and see what we’re doing — they’ll love it,” Flying H Club Manager Will Johnston said. “The horses add so much to it all. The best way I can describe the sport is that it’s a combination of hockey and horsemanship. I don’t know how anyone could not enjoy polo. It’s got the hand-eye coordination, the speed and the excitement of goals.”
What newcomers can expect is to see a much larger field than what they’re probably used to. The field is the size of nine football fields. The goalposts are 8 feet wide and the sideline boundaries are boarded with 12-inch, red boards.
There are four players per team, all riding horses, which can be referred to as ponies. The players hold long mallets that by rule must be held in their right hand. The objective is to hit the ball through the goalposts.
Every player plays both offense and defense, but each position has its role and is marked with a number. The No. 1 acts as a forward and is a major aggressor. The No. 2 supports the No. 1, and assists in defense. The No. 3 tries to take possession of the ball and passes down the field. The No. 4 isn’t a true goalie like soccer or hockey, but does defend the goal and return the ball to teammates.
It may take time for a new fan to get a hold of everything that’s happening on the field, but Johnston offered advice to those trying to understand the game.
“There’s definitely a learning curve. The best advice I have for people who’ve never seen polo is to watch the ball, follow it so it’s not too overwhelming. The fouls are a bit trickier to follow. That comes with time, but if you know the basic concepts, you start to know where the ball is going and you’ll get more enjoyment out of seeing what they’re doing,” Johnston said.
Each game has six periods of play called “chukkers.” Each chukker is seven and a half minutes long. Much like golf, there is a handicap for the score. Each player has earned a handicap ranging from -2 to 10. The higher the handicap, the better the player.
The most common foul in the game is “blocking the right of way.” It’s when a player crosses the path of the traveling ball.
“The fouls are set up so that the horse is protected first, and the player second,” polo announcer Toby Wayman said.
Having all the players “stay in their lane” helps the game flow better and keeps the horses safe too.
“There is a right of way for the horse. It’s like if you’re driving a car and someone cuts you off, right in front of you, that’s the foul, and it’s for safety. The horses are traveling at 35 miles per hour,” Johnston said.
Players typically switch ponies after every goal scored and after each chukker. The idea is to have fresh legs and more speed.
Polo is nicknamed “The Sport of Kings” due to its reputation for equestrians of high society. It does take a certain amount of wealth to travel across the world playing the game, while purchasing the best horses, but the staff at Flying H Polo doesn’t want that to deter the community from taking part in the sport.
“They don’t act like elitists,” Wayman said. “They’re connected to their families and horses. They’re up for a good conversation — definitely people persons.”
The polo fields at Flying H feature beautiful grounds and backdrop to watch a game. This is part of why players from across the world play in Sheridan County in the summer.
“There’s no other place that’s better to be in the polo world right now. It’s a combination of the weather and the friendliness of the people,” Wayman said.
Wayman and Johnston both say they’ve heard great input from the polo players that come a long way from Sheridan County.
“There are two ingredients that make polo what it is around here,” Johnston said. “The first are the fields. I think these are the finest grounds in the country, and maybe even in the world. We have a great crew that are dedicated and work hard at it. We also have a fantastic group of players and people. They’ve become like extended family. We have so much fun together on and off the field even though we’re competing against each other.”
Wayman, a fourth-generation polo player, and Johnston both say polo is a family sport. The sidelines are buzzing with many fans, including children.
“I love to see families out here,” Johnston said. “They come and see this is a great experience. Then they start coming every week. We feel that we’re getting great support from the community, and we appreciate it so much. I feel like this is a bit of a hidden gem, we love sharing this opportunity with others around the area.”