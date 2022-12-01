LARAMIE — A former Lady Bronc soccer player had an unexpected start in her freshman year playing at Laramie County Community College but ultimately won a lot of games in the postseason.
Ellie Williams, a center back for the Golden Eagles had a mix up at the head coaching position to begin her college career. A week before Williams and the other girls arrived on campus to begin their preseason practices, the head coach resigned to coach at a different college. The team found out about the coaching change on a Zoom call.
Williams said she believes the coach became an assistant coach in Washington state, but said she wasn’t sure because they were never told.
“That left them with no leadership, and a lot of uncertainty about whether they would have a season at all,” Williams’ mother Misty Gardner said.
Luckily for the team, former coach Jim Gardner came out of retirement to save the season. Gardner was convinced to come back as interim coach after retiring in 2020.
“The team struggled to get a win throughout the preseason, but as they developed trust in one another and their coach, they began to find success,” Gardner said.
LCCC’s new coach was a bit different than what William’s was used to.
“The first time that I ever met coach Gardner was at our team meeting for preseason,” Williams said. “He gave a speech to us and the parents about how he was going to coach and he sounded kind of strict, almost like one of his main things that he talked about was, ‘I say what I mean and I mean what I say, and I'm not going to beat around the bush.’ He's a very direct person. So I was a little nervous just because I wasn't sure how I felt at first, because he seemed like a harsh coach. A bit different than what I was used to at Sheridan.”
The Golden Eagles lost their first five regular season games.
“We were losing, like 12-0, which was less than ideal. So I think that stressed everybody out at first,” Williams said.
The Golden Eagles won plenty of games in the postseason. Laramie County Community College defeated Western Nebraska Community College 6-3 in the quarterfinal game. The team then defeated Casper College in overtime and Otero College in Pueblo, Colorado.
“We weren’t expected to beat Otero. I think people expected us to beat Casper then lose in the championship game. We lost to Otero 2-0 earlier, so that win felt great,” Williams said.
The Golden Eagles then moved on to districts in Cheyenne where they played the No. 2 team in the country: Seminole State College. Laramie defeated the team 2-0.
“We were nervous to play such a good team. We just decided that we’re going to give our all and see what happened,” Williams said.
The big upset win led LCCC to nationals in Evans, Georgia, where they were eliminated Nov. 14 after losses to Hill College and Eastern Florida College.
Williams earned All-State recognition at Sheridan High School her junior and senior seasons, and All-Conference her freshman year. Williams said she has learned a lot her freshman year. She even scored a goal this season as a center back, which typically doesn't have many scoring chances. Williams and the Golden Eagles will have to adjust to another new coach next season.
