Ellie3.jpg

LARAMIE — A former Lady Bronc soccer player had an unexpected start in her freshman year playing at Laramie County Community College but ultimately won a lot of games in the postseason. 

Ellie Williams, a center back for the Golden Eagles had a mix up at the head coaching position to begin her college career. A week before Williams and the other girls arrived on campus to begin their preseason practices, the head coach resigned to coach at a different college. The team found out about the coaching change on a Zoom call. 

Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

Tags

Recommended for you