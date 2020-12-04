SHERIDAN — Numerous hours of sweating in the wrestling room, countless gallons of water consumed and an immeasurable degree of mental toughness defines the start of Tongue River and Sheridan high schools’ wrestling seasons.
For the past several weeks, the county’s wrestlers have run and practiced with teammates to increase their endurance, cut out sugar and unnecessary snacks to drop weight and build muscle and begun the process of mentally preparing themselves for minutes-long matches.
With weight certification taking place at Sheridan High School Friday, the journey continues for the wrestlers who look forward to their competition Dec. 11.
“Just going out and having an individual battle with another person,” Sheridan junior Brock Steel said about what excites him about the upcoming season. “Whether you’re succeeding or not, you’re still growing as a person, and it’s huge from that standpoint, knowing you can go out and [battle].”
The Wyoming High School Activities Association mandates the weight certification uses bioelectrical impedance measurements — technology that runs a weak electric current through the wrestler to calculate the resistance of the body. The faster the current flows, the more muscular a competitor.
The WHSAA employs the National Wrestling Coaches Association’s optimal performance calculator to then determine the minimum weight class for each wrestler, and the organization ensures no male competitor records a body fat percentage below 7%. A hydration test prior to the impedance measurements makes sure wrestlers are adequately hydrated.
SHS head wrestling coach Tyson Shatto said regulations keep wrestlers safe and healthy, while he and the other Sheridan coaches regularly discuss nutrition with the Broncs and allow the wrestlers to decide which weight class they will wrestle in.
Tongue River’s head wrestling coach and physical education and health teacher CJ Scholl uses his health classes as an added opportunity to educate his wrestlers about why salad is a nutritious but not filling choice during wrestling season. Scholl said he answers texts prior to the start of the season about wrestlers wanting to make the appropriate decisions regarding food.
“Is milk the right choice?” a student asked.
“No, milk is a little heavy now,” Scholl responded. “We’ve got to be having our water.”
Shatto finds football players knowledgeable about nutrition and fairly muscular after the season, but notes “wrestling shape” is unlike general athleticism and being conditioned to play football.
“It’s just six minutes, but it’d be like running a mile with somebody tripping you, pulling you and jumping on your back,” Shatto said. “It’s constant push and pull.”
Steel played as a wide receiver and defensive back for the Broncs football team, noting the constant pressure of a wrestling opponent leads to soreness after the early days of wrestling practices. Senior linebacker Hunter Goodwin added competing in the morning is an adjustment from night football games.
Goodwin, Steel and Tongue River junior lineman Jacob Knobloch work during the brief break between sports to raise their level of endurance, which they say is crucial to a competitive season. The heavyweight Knobloch said preparation during the season includes training to increase mental endurance and developing an eye for opponents’ weaknesses.
“So much of wrestling — it’s a very physical sport, you can see that — but the mental capacity of this sport is crazy,” Scholl said.
The mentality necessary to compete as a wrestler defines the sport for Shatto, as the Broncs coaches called “wrestle” to poised athletes at practice Thursday evening, then watched some of those wrestlers spring to their feet after hitting the floor hard. The team sport marked by individual effort forces its competitors to earn the credit they receive.
“You put into it what you want to get out of it,” Shatto said.
Though Steel looks forward to the snacks after the season and Goodwin said he misses Cheez-Its, the county’s wrestlers simultaneously remember their hard work and forget those sacrifices when they take the mat — the sacrifices are worth it.
“Your main goal is not always just making weight, it’s the wrestling after,” Goodwin said. “You just have that goal to get down to your weight every week, but you feel better after weigh-ins when it’s time to go wrestle.”