SHERIDAN — When a wrestler steps onto the mat for his first period of a match, he’s likely not thinking about the time he’s spent at two-a-day practices in a hot wrestling room, or the hours he’s spent studying film of himself and/or his opponent, or the changes he’s made to his diet.
The Tongue River Eagle or Sheridan Bronc will attempt to not think at all.
The high school wrestlers aim to shut down their active thoughts, rid themselves of hesitation and rely on feel and their instincts they’ve developed throughout many years of competition.
“You can’t hesitate,” Sheridan High School’s head wrestling coach Tyson Shatto said. “You have to fail moving forward. If you fail, you learn a lesson and you move.”
The constant movement, unrelenting pressure from another athlete and one-on-one physicality makes wrestling appear to be a predominantly physical sport, but wrestlers and coaches alike understand the mental toughness and technique that accompanies wrestling’s physical execution. A wrestler’s ability to balance his experience and knowledge of moves and counter moves with a lack of hesitation makes for the most competitive athlete.
“It’s a skillful sport,” sophomore Tongue River wrestler AJ Moline said. “It’s not all muscle. It’s not about being the biggest person, it’s about knowing what you’re doing and going out and making it happen.”
Moline has wrestled for 10 years and many of the wrestlers at Tongue River and Sheridan’s practices boast similar levels of experience, though Eagles’ head coach CJ Scholl and Shatto never stop teaching technique. And the two constantly coach the mental side of the sport.
When Scholl begins a wrestling season, he undoubtedly considers his wrestlers’ experience, physical capabilities and weight class, but the head coach understands technique and strategy can make up for any physical disadvantage a wrestler could face. And those considerations can be made only after countless hours of training an athlete’s mind to initiate moves and react on the mat.
“Our focus in our room is: We’re going to make everybody wrestle us,” Scholl said. “We’re going to make them match our tempo, block our moves. We want to be the aggressor. A mindset like that is tough to instill.”
Across the county, Shatto operates similarly where he starts the season ensuring his wrestlers have a basic understanding of the technique that will carry them through the season — pride yourself on your balance and stance, look at an opponent’s torso to predict where he will move and use speed as an aid when in a compromising position.
Progressively, the wrestlers advance from knowing the proper technique to being able to feel their opponent and react with moves and countermoves.
“When I’m teaching technique, a lot of time I’m not saying, ‘Can you see it?’” Shatto said. “You’ve got to feel it.”
Fourteen-year wrestling veteran and Sheridan senior Hunter Goodwin said wrestlers work through early mornings, battle with weight week to week and endure the constant resistance from another wrestler. Mentally, Goodwin said, a wrestler has to be in a good space to handle those variables, but the wrestler echoes Shatto’s statement.
“You feel it, definitely, when a move is there or when it’s not there,” Goodwin said.
For all the instinct and feel wrestlers build up during the season and call upon during their matches, Goodwin and the other Broncs will spend time with Shatto before or after school or during lunch to review film on themselves or their opponents. Shatto knows confidence in a wrestler’s technique develops with experience whether that comes from time on the mat or time spent studying film.
The county’s coaches have seen their wrestlers balance the mental and physical side of the sport to success through a weekend of competition. Tongue River beat Dubois before the holiday break, while Sheridan defeated Worland, Cody, Riverton, Lander Valley and Powell before the wrestling season was suspended for two weeks starting Dec. 16.
Nearly all of the Broncs wrestlers’ wins came by pin — the desirable outcome because of six points earned for the team compared to three points earned from a decision.
Those pins often came in the first of three two-minute periods, though Shatto calls on his wrestlers to “put deposits in the bank” in the first period in case a match goes the full six minutes. The Broncs look for ways to wear down their opponents, “deposits,” to see a winning reward in the second or third period.
Regardless of a wrestling match’s duration, Sheridan sophomore Aiden Seseher summed up how the athletes embrace the unique challenges which accompany the sport and the rest of their season:
“It’s physical, but you’ve always got to be aware. And if it was easy, everybody would do it.”