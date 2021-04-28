SHERIDAN — The goal of the three-day tournament in Virginia Beach, Virginia, had been to earn All-American honors by placing in the top eight at the National High School Coaches Association’s High School Nationals April 23-25.
For Sheridan High School seniors Hayden Crow and Reese Osborne, placing seventh in their respective weight classes and earning All-American status Sunday accomplished a career-long goal and made them just the third and fourth wrestling Broncs to become All-Americans.
“I can’t explain it,” Crow said. “It’s something you work your whole life for. A lot of people look at it like we’ve just won a piece of paper but, for us, it’s 14 years of work that is put on that piece of paper. It’s just so worth it.”
“It’s been a goal for a long time,” Osborne said. “Like Hayden was saying, it’s been a lot of years of going to that tournament with that kind of goal. I’m really happy I was able to do that.”
Though Crow’s favorite moment came when he hugged his coaches after winning his blood-round match to have a chance to place in the top eight, he enjoyed the camaraderie between Wyoming wrestlers throughout the three-day competition. Osborne values his All-American accomplishment as well as the final moments spent with 14 Sheridan teammates, including when he convinced the freshmen to continue a non-existent tradition of running into the ocean at 2 a.m. Sunday.
Head coach Tyson Shatto wanted wrestlers like Crow and Osborne to have the opportunity to compete for the top-eight placing but viewed the five-day trip to Virginia as a learning experience for less-experienced competitors. Sheridan’s wrestling program became better via accolades and experience after this year’s High School Nationals, which was funded by community donations, Sheridan’s booster club and fundraising.
“When we come back, I feel like the team chemistry is better than ever,” Shatto said. “It’s a great culminating event for us. In past years, when we come back, it gives them stories leading into next year with excitement created at the end. It’s a great way to cap off a season.”
In the 160-pound weight class, Crow wrestled his way to the quarterfinals by beating a Florida wrestler by fall and a New York competitor by decision before losing to an Ohio wrestler by fall in the quarterfinals. With the round of 32 and round of 16 wins, Crow only had to win one more match after his quarterfinal loss to earn his All-American status.
The runner up in Wyoming’s 2021 4A State Championship tournament, Crow sacrificed additional time on the beach and with teammates to rest for the matches that would decide his All-American fate. The naps and mental breaks proved fortuitous for the senior who won the seventh-place match and will take his All-American status to Iowa Western this fall.
Osborne hasn’t committed to wrestle for a university yet — though he’s fielded offers from different schools, he wanted to wrestle free in Virginia and used the tournament for additional exposure. The 2021 4A State Champion in the 138-pound weight class, Osborne said the competition from first to seventh place in the 138-pound bracket was close in Virginia.
As a testament to the stiff competition in his weight class, Osborne lost to a New York wrestler in overtime in the front-side bracket, and that wrestler went on to lose to the eventual champion in overtime. When Osborne wrestled through the back-side bracket after losing 8-6 by decision in the round of 16 to the New Yorker, he often didn’t have downtime between matches, pushing through physical challenges to win 9-1 by major decision in the seventh-place match.
Both Crow and Osborne found value in wrestling unfamiliar opponents, as they couldn’t prepare for their matches by watching film like they would for their Wyoming competitors throughout the regular season. Osborne said they picked up on opponents’ tendencies within the first several seconds of a match, and Crow said they used their strongest moves to surprise opponents.
“Coach has said it before, ‘A good wrestler can make adjustments after a match,’” Osborne said. “‘But a great wrestler can make adjustments in a match.’”
Shatto saw years of growth come to fruition for Crow, and Osborne affirmed his worth as one of the best wrestlers in Wyoming and now the country. For the other 13 Broncs who went to Virginia, the tournament showed them the postseason effort and continued process it takes to earn All-American success.
Crow and Osborne watched 2017 Sheridan graduate Hayden Hastings earn All-American status twice, aspiring to join the elite group of Hayden and 2014 Bronc graduate Cody Delk who both earned two All-American titles apiece. To see those goals come to fruition, as well as see his other athletes’ eyes light up when they walked into the tournament representing the Broncs’ blue and gold proved to be Shatto’s favorite part of the endeavor.
“The whole event, the whole five days, is just filled with a big sense of camaraderie,” Shatto said. “They’re not just representing Sheridan. They’re representing Wyoming, the ‘We’re a small town, but we can do this too,’ type of mentality. They’re prideful about it. They’re proud of where they come from.”