SHERIDAN — Gus Wright is headed north with an associate degree from Casper College and a commitment to play for a coach who has followed him for years.
The 6-foot-7 forward graduates from Casper College this spring with an associate degree in general studies and will venture to Dickinson, North Dakota, soon after to begin practicing under Dickinson State University head men’s basketball coach Derek Selvig.
Wright, Sheridan High School 2020 graduate, started his collegiate basketball career under former Sheridan College head men’s basketball coach Matt Hammer at Colorado State University — Pueblo. As a freshman on a full-ride scholarship, Wright didn’t see the minutes on the court he expected, and at the end of the year, he and Hammer discussed his best next move was Casper College back in his home state.
Wright immediately contributed his skills to the junior college, locking in a solid year of play with several minutes on the floor and a scholarship to boot. At the end of his time two hours south of his hometown, Wright graduates this spring with an associate degree in general studies and a signed letter to join the Blue Hawks in Dickinson — a move he eagerly awaits with a coach he knows and team of men he anticipates befriending quickly.
“I’m excited about getting to know the team,” Wright said. “They seem like a fun group of guys and it seems like a good time to be up there.”
Wright joins second-year head coach Selvig, who met Wright back when the forward competed in Amateur Athletic Union basketball in his youth. Selvig coached in the same AAU program Wright played in, and the coach followed the young player’s career through his senior year at SHS, where Wright contributed at the arc as well as in the paint.
“Gus was a two-time All-State earner, career leader in blocks and held the season record in blocks. He was one of the best shot blockers I’ve seen in Wyoming since I’ve been here,” SHS head boys basketball coach Jeff Martini said of Wright. “Offensively, he could dribble, shoot from distance and go inside and dunk with ease.”
Wright looked to Selvig as an opportunity to learn from someone with a game similar to his, and opportunities to learn from a player with his unique skills. Selvig, who played college ball in Montana — as is family tradition, like cousin and SHS head girls basketball coach Ryan Sullivan — also sported skills of working the outside arc as a “big,” as Wright explained.
“He was a killer player in Montana from what I’ve heard from the past,” Wright said. “He shot 3’s too and was a similar player to me when he was in college. I figured there’s a lot I could learn from him.”
Selvig sees adding Wright to the mix as a positive opportunity for Wright and Selvig’s own program.
“We just think it was a good opportunity for both of us,” Selvig said.
Wright has three years left of eligibility in basketball, making him a sophomore on the court and a junior in the classroom. He plans to pursue a Master of Business Administration and possibly work as a graduate assistant after his basketball eligibility runs out to help pay for his education, which he’s successfully done through basketball scholarships all throughout his postsecondary athletic career.
“He got another opportunity to move to a place where he’ll feel comfortable with the system they’re playing and will give him a better opportunity to be on the floor and contribute,” Martini said.