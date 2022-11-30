BISMARCK — Dickinson State University sophomore forward Gus Wright has been named the North Star Athletic Association Men's Basketball Player of the Week for his efforts in the Sam Milanovich Classic over the weekend, the league announced Monday.

Wright, a Sheridan High School graduate, averaged 17 points and 6.5 rebounds per game as Dickinson State went 2-0 record in the tournament, earning wins over a pair of Frontier Conference teams.

