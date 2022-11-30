BISMARCK — Dickinson State University sophomore forward Gus Wright has been named the North Star Athletic Association Men's Basketball Player of the Week for his efforts in the Sam Milanovich Classic over the weekend, the league announced Monday.
Wright, a Sheridan High School graduate, averaged 17 points and 6.5 rebounds per game as Dickinson State went 2-0 record in the tournament, earning wins over a pair of Frontier Conference teams.
He was 8-of-13 from the field for 20 points and grabbed six rebounds in Blue Hawks' 81-71 victory over Montana Western. He followed up with 14 points and seven rebounds in DSU's 74-65 victory over Rocky Mountain. For the week, Wright shot 50 percent from the field (13-of-26 field goals). He also dished out four assists in the tournament (2.0 assists per game).
This is the first Player of the Week award for Wright, and he is the first Blue Hawk men's basketball player to win the award this season. The Blue Hawks will be back in action this Dec. 3 as they head to Valley City to take on Valley City State for an early North Star Athletic Association matchup.
Wright most recently transferred from Casper College to DSU.