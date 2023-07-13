SHERIDAN — Sheridan WYO Rodeo announcer Will Rasmussen announced Cole Reiner to loud cheers. He performed while the volume rose higher in the grandstands.

The Buffalo native bareback rider scored an 89.5 in last year’s WYO Rodeo. He answered this year with another. The two scores rank as the second-best rides in Sheridan history, behind a 90-point ride from Will Lowe in the 2014 WYO Rodeo.

Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

Tags

Recommended for you