Buffalo native Cole Reiner rides "Land of Fancy" of Sankey Rodeo for the first time July 12, 2023. The horse did the trick as Reiner tied his score of last year, which served as the second best bareback score in Sheridan WYO Rodeo history.
Buffalo native Cole Reiner rides "Land of Fancy" of Sankey Rodeo for the first time July 12, 2023. The horse did the trick as Reiner tied his score of last year, which served as the second best bareback score in Sheridan WYO Rodeo history.
SHERIDAN — Sheridan WYO Rodeo announcer Will Rasmussen announced Cole Reiner to loud cheers. He performed while the volume rose higher in the grandstands.
The Buffalo native bareback rider scored an 89.5 in last year’s WYO Rodeo. He answered this year with another. The two scores rank as the second-best rides in Sheridan history, behind a 90-point ride from Will Lowe in the 2014 WYO Rodeo.
The Buffalo native said it was the first time he’s ridden the horse, “Land of Fancy.” He had the opportunity to ride on him but turned it down in Billings since he was unfamiliar with the horse as it was new to the scene. Reiner said the horse took either first or second in Billings.
“I was kind of kicking myself then. So when I drew him I knew he’d give me a real chance so it’s good to capitalize here at my hometown rodeo,” Reiner said.
Reiner feels best performing in front of family and friends. He was feeling the Cowboy State love.
Cole’s mother Michelle Reiner expressed the crowd support for her son is surreal.
“The people here are always so supportive,” she said.
The 24 year old finished in seventh place in NFR last year; he’s currently sitting in fourth in bareback riding.
“Every year I mature and the mentality changes a little bit. How I treat my body in the gym changes. When I was a young kid I dreamed of reaching NFR. Now I want to be a world champion.”
Reiner said he feels comfortable and secure with his score and will attend Casper’s rodeo Thursday night. As long as no one beats the record, Reiner will be the hometown WYO bareback champion again.
Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press.