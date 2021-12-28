SHERIDAN — Shot clocks won’t grace the scoreboards of basketball gymnasiums in Wyoming.
At least not yet.
During a November Wyoming High School Activities Association Board of Directors meeting, a motion failed to implement shot clocks in the 2022-2023 basketball season.
The reason?
Finances hit the top of the list, followed by current difficulties finding help with folks at the score table.
“It’s hard enough to find someone to run the clock and do the books,” WHSAA Associate Commissioner Trevor Wilson said. “You truly do need another person to run the shot clock.”
The National Federation of State High School Associations announced it would allow shot clocks to be adopted in the 2022-23 basketball seasons May 13, but not demanded. Some states, however, previously implemented shot clocks in high school, turning heads to the official NFHS rulings. States like Minnesota and South Dakota have included shot clocks in high school basketball for several years, Wilson said.
The ruling, a NFHS press release stated, is meant to encourage standardization among states.
“We provided the committee with a lot of information regarding the shot clock, including responses to a 46-question survey sent to states currently using a shot clock,” said Theresia Wynns, NFHS director of sports and officials and liaison to the Basketball Rules Committee.
Wilson said he personally believes shot clocks will eventually become reality in Wyoming, and WHSAA board and staff will leave it up to school districts to implement moving forward. The cost for shot clocks per gymnasium totals $5,000.
“It’s a pretty big expense when our schools don’t know what kind of budget crunch they’ll be in next year,” Wilson said.
Shot clocks change the nature of the game and would force coaches to reimagine game strategies, as those who like to slow down the game won’t have that option.
Sheridan County School District 1 Superintendent Pete Kilbride said he once coached an elementary-school game where the opposing coach utilized a running clock to keep the ball on the far half of the court — when full-court pressing was not allowed — to win the game.
“Part of the thought is to speed up the pace of the game, force teams to not hold the ball so long. Just like an NBA game, it’s up and down because you only have 24 seconds from the time you inbound the ball on one end to the time you shoot on the other,” Kilbride said. “It’s quickened the game up a lot and you won’t see teams hold the ball at half court to try to force the defense to switch to a man to man if they’re sitting back in a zone. If you’ve ever been in a game where that’s been done, you’ve seen someone standing there for five minutes, it gets ugly…It eliminates that.”
Coaches now have to plan for last-second shots every 30 to 35 seconds and coaches have to strategize play in a way that caters to a last-second shot every possession, Kilbride said.
“As a coach, for strategy, I love it,” Kilbride said.
While no shot clocks are in the future of Wyoming basketball for the 2022-23 seasons, Wilson said he believes the discussion will eventually lead to implementation. When, though, remains unknown.