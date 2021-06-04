SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School’s parking lot will once again feature 20 basketball courts for the better part of Saturday and Sunday. Food trucks will line the lot for spectators watching 75 teams compete as part of Wyoming Rehab’s 3-on-3 Hoop Jam basketball tournament. Both participants and Sheridan High School athletics relish the return of the annual event after the coronavirus forced the cancellation of last year’s tournament.
“Any time you can watch kids play sports and have a good time and smile, it’s a good weekend,” Jeff Mowry, Sheridan High School head football coach and Hoop Jam organizer, said.
The tournament began back in 2000 when Sheridan Memorial Hospital CEO Mike McCafferty recruited teams to the event as a fundraiser to make an athletic trainer available at Sheridan High School. When Sheridan County School District 2 began paying for a full-time athletic trainer in 2016, the funds raised from Hoop Jam began to exclusively benefit Sheridan High School’s athletics.
Longtime Hoop Jam participants have played on Main Street, at Whitney Commons and now at the high school, and the event raises between $25,000 and $35,000 every year for Sheridan High School, per Activities Director Don Julian. Those dollars supplement the high school’s athletics budget — $1,000 to $2,000 typically go to each head coach at the high school to use at their discretion, while the remaining pays for Hudl, a digital platform athletes and coaches use for video review and performance analysis, coaches’ special requests for equipment and other training room needs.
The cancellation of last year’s Hoop Jam forced Sheridan High School to dip into its savings to maintain its caliber of athletic programs, and Julian expressed relief that the basketball tournament returns and will continue to supplement the Broncs and Lady Broncs sports teams. Besides fundraising, Julian knows the return of Hoop Jam brings a return of normalcy to the Sheridan Community’s summer activities.
“It’s been a neat event as a gathering for a lot of different age groups,” Julian said. “... I think it’s become a part of Sheridan.”
Mowry knows firsthand how Hoop Jam benefits his program and enlists his Broncs to help set up the tournament Friday. Mowry jokes he does whatever Julian tells him to do to help with the event, this year in charge of registration, bracketing and general organization.
Compared to previous years and 100-plus teams, the number of teams participating in the event is down to its 75 total this year, and both Sheridan High School Booster Club President Tempe Murphy and Julian suspect this year’s timing led to the decrease. Sheridan High School graduation and Memorial Day weekend prevented the tournament from being held last weekend, though excitement remains equally as high.
“Everyone we’ve talked to is just so excited to have it back,” Mowry said. “It is a sign of summer returning back to normal, and Hoop Jam has been a staple here for 20 years.”
Former Bronc football player Aaron Woodward has played in the tournament every year since third grade when his schedule allowed, often playing with friends but competing more recently with his brother and sister’s husband. Woodward enjoys the atmosphere at the event, and winning whenever he did, and was happy to support Sheridan’s athletic trainer five years ago and continue to support athletics now.
Despite a fewer number of teams signed up to play, Mowry said the number of event sponsors has increased this year, and Murphy credited sponsors’ attitudes as crucial to Hoop Jam’s energy — her favorite part of the event.
“I get there in the morning, and I don’t leave,” Murphy said. “[It’s] the energy, seeing all the kids and all the people, you see people who come back every year, and it’s just a wonderful event.”
Hoop Jam officially begins with a barbecue at 5:30 p.m. Friday. Players eat for free, others in attendance can pay $5 per meal. The 3-on-3 competition begins at 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.