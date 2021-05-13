SHERIDAN — University of Wyoming golfer and Sheridan graduate Kirby Coe-Kirkham advanced to the 2021 U.S. Open Final Qualifying round when he placed in the top five individuals at the Walnut Creek Golf Preserve local qualifier in Westminster, Colo., this week.
Coe-Kirkham shot a 72 (even) in regulation and tied with two other individuals for fifth place. Since only a maximum of five individuals could advance to the final qualifying round from the Walnut Creek Local Qualifier, Coe-Kirkham had to win a playoff against Kory Harrell of Denver and Daniel Sutton to earn the fifth and final spot. The field included 84 golfers, primarily from Colorado, but included individuals from as far away as New York and California.
“Kirby is really playing well right now,” Joe Jensen, University of Wyoming Director of Golf said. “... I’m thrilled for him. This is the first time he has qualified for the U.S. Open sectionals.”
Coe-Kirkham finished the 2020-21 season on a high note. He posted back-to-back top 25 finishes in the final two tournaments of the season. Coe-Kirkham placed 12th at the BYU Cougar Classic, with a three-round total of 210 (-6) that tied him for the low tournament score of the season by a Cowboy. His final round of 67 (-5) at the Cougar Classic also tied him for the low individual round by a Cowboy for the season.
He followed up his strong finish at BYU with a 23rd place finish at the Mountain West Conference Championship, which pushed his career total of top 25 finishes to 11.
In the local qualifying round for the U.S. Open there were 8,680 individuals competing for 500 spots. Those 500 then advance to one of 12 final qualifying tournaments that will be played May 24 and June 7.
Coe-Kirkham will find out at a later date which final qualifier he will be assigned to play in. The individuals who qualify in the final qualifying tournaments will play in the U.S. Open. The 121st U.S. Open Championship will be played June 17-20, 2021 at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego, California.