SHERIDAN — Wyoming’s chapter of the National Football Foundation announced its 96 nominees for this year’s scholar-athlete awards, and 16 senior Sheridan High School football players were nominated — the most of any high school in the state.
The award nominations are based 40% on football ability, such as All-Conference and All-State awards, 40% on academic achievement such as grade point average and ACT scores and 20% on extra curricular activities like participation on student council, Future Business Leaders of America, FFA or other sports. To qualify in their respective schools and respective communities, a scholar-athlete must have a GPA of 3.0 or better.
Below are Sheridan’s nominees:
Izak Aksamit
Rance Beck
Kavan Bede
Alexander Coon
Carter Dubberley
Francisco Gallegos
Zach Koltiska
Quinton Mangus
Ryan Marchant
Kyle Meinecke
Ben Novotny
Reese Osborne
Kahlil Rios
Matthew Taylor
Justin Vela
Gaige Vielhauer
The finalists, the most outstanding back and lineman from each classification, will be honored with a $1,200 scholarship and a chance to be named Wyoming’s Scholar-Athlete of the Year, who then receives an additional $1,200 scholarship and becomes the state’s nominee for Western Region Scholar-Athlete of the Year.
Other awards will include a courage and/or perseverance award to an athlete or athletes who have overcome serious injuries or medical conditions. The chapter will also give awards to state residents for outstanding contribution to amateur football, the greatest University of Wyoming and high school fans, lifetime contributions to football officiation and for an outstanding assistant coaches contribution.
Details of the award ceremony are undetermined at this time due to COVID-19 considerations.