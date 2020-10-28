DAYTON — Four white Tongue River football helmets sat in the snow at the center of the 50-yard line after the Eagles’ 21-8 victory over Glenrock High School last Friday. As is tradition for the team’s seniors, after embracing for 30 seconds, the four football players walked away from their helmets and high school football careers.
Tony Perfetti embraced head coach Steve Hanson on the sideline. Both had tears in their eyes and shared a bittersweet feeling for the end of a four-year long journey.
“I look back at myself and see how a 140-pound freshman, just how much he’s grown and learned and been coached up through the years,” Perfetti said. “It makes me smile.”
Hanson remembers when the now-veteran linebacker/fullback started playing football his freshman year after taking a break from football in eighth grade. Perfetti had played flag football since fourth grade but the year off before high school left him without clear direction about what position to play and with general football inexperience.
“Like a lot of freshmen, he was kind of tall, kind of skinny and kind of slow and not really strong,” Hanson said and chuckled.
Perfetti laughed too when remembering when he started playing for the Eagles.
“I was kind of all over the place,” he said.
But Perfetti put in work in the weight room, studied film and watched how the team’s leaders held themselves to high standards. He said watching the upperclassmen taught him to love the game and how to accept and implement the Tongue River coaches’ feedback.
Couple Perfetti’s ever-growing love for the game with a home at the linebacker and fullback positions, and the athlete became even more committed to the Eagles team.
“Every time I got on him about the right way to do something, he responded with, ‘Yes coach,’” Hanson said. “... He was working hard in practice and getting better at his craft and going to camps. He became a really good dang-on football player.”
The improvement never came with requests to get more carries or self-centered questions. Hanson said Perfetti most quickly embodied the “we before me” team-first attitude and that it’s been enjoyable watching the senior evolve into a leader.
During practice, the head coach describes Perfetti as an athlete who leads by example but goes out of his way to “coach up” freshmen and demonstrate how to execute plays, all while continuing to push himself to be better.
“I wanted to be the best player on that field, at that moment,” Perfetti said.
Perfetti’s ‘Yes, coach’ attitude shows up on the stats sheet, too. Behind on the depth chart his freshman and sophomore seasons, Perfetti recorded only two defensive points and one tackle his first season and 36 defensive points with 27 tackles, 10 of which were solo, his second season.
As a starter his junior year, Perfetti jumped to lead the Eagles defensively and ranked 22nd in 1A in total defense at the end of the season. The third-year player recorded 93 defensive points, an average of 11.6 points per game and 58 tackles, 25 of which were solo.
Perfetti saw more success on the offensive side of the ball, as well. He rushed for 323 total yards, averaging 40.4 yards per game and four yards per attempt.
Through seven weeks in the 2A, not including last Friday’s Glenrock win, the now senior Perfetti sits as the class’ No. 6 defensive player — 196 defensive points, an average of 19.6 per game and 87 tackles also led Tongue River.
Battling injury throughout the season, even playing on a broken toe at one point, Perfetti served as the Eagles’ No. 2 ball carrier on offense, recording 380 total yards while averaging 47.1 yards per game.
Hanson said the senior played through a shoulder injury during Friday’s game, a testament to how badly the leader wanted to finish the season on the field with his team.
The head coach recalls the nervousness his team felt when Perfetti appeared to suffer an injury during the Eagles game vs. Big Horn a couple weeks ago, saying Perfetti’s presence comforts Tongue River’s football players as the Eagles know they can count on him to make a play and energize the team.
Junior quarterback Eli Cummins grew up with Perfetti — they met when Cummins started kindergarten and Perfetti was in first grade, played little guy football together growing up and have been friends for as long as Cummins can remember.
“He’s probably one of the best leaders I’ve ever played with,” Cummins said. “Definitely one of the hardest workers, and he’s a good teammate because it’s never about him.”
As Cummins transitioned into the starting quarterback role, he said Perfetti helped him become a better leader and that he’ll miss Perfetti’s effort on the field during every play.
As Perfetti prepares to spend time off the football field, Hanson notices the senior’s football drive seeping into the classroom and life, in general. Perfetti pushes himself to be the best as a student and member of the Tongue River community.
So when No. 39 pulled back from hugging Hanson and walked away from his helmet on the 50-yard line, both coach and athlete were proud of the football player and person Perfetti has become.
“Four years ago, I wouldn’t have seen myself where I am today, to be honest,” Perfetti said. “I’m glad I put in the work. I got coached up well, and I’m glad to be where I am today.”