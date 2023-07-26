SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Jets baseball team has embraced the underdog lifestyle this season.
The Jets host No. 1 seed Powell Wednesday, 7 p.m. at Thorne-Rider Stadium as Sheridan hosts the Wyoming American Legion State single ‘A’ Tournament.
The Jets finished (18-31, 4-8 in conference) this season. Head coach Cody Koch said he’s seen improvement and impressive play even though the record might not reflect it. Koch said his players average 16 years old, and other teams in single ‘A’ have 18 and 19-year olds.
“To our credit, our record does not reflect the growth because we’re punching up,” Koch said.
Koch has coached the Jets before, but this season marked his first after taking a year off. The Jets have moved up a league since then. Koch is impressed with the character of his team this season.
“They’ve shown resilience and show(n) the ability to keep fighting through the ups and downs,” Koch said. “We have to play much more sound baseball since we’re so much younger, and we’ve seen glimpses of that. Sometimes I saw, ‘Holy cow, we can be good.’ Sometimes the immaturity kind of comes though since they’re still 16.”
Koch said the immaturity is more to do with physical development. The Jets haven’t hit a home run over the fence this season. The strength of throwing the ball might lack the power of an 18-year-old opponent. Koch said his strategy tries to offset these disadvantages.
“We’ve had to play more small ball and be much more aggressive on the bases than most teams,” Koch said. “We lay bunts and steal to put pressure on our opponents.”
The Jets face Powell Wednesday, who hasn’t lost a game in the Western Division. But the Jets were able to win two of four games against them this season.
“The age gap doesn’t mean we can’t beat anyone we face. We can play with anyone if we play well,” Koch said.
The Jets had a pair of players with first team All-Conference nods in Will Greer and Tanner Hamrick. Koch expressed Greer is a jack-of-all-trades athlete and can play any position on the field. Greer has recently played more pitcher and catcher. Hamrick has mostly played shortstop but also pitches. His field skills have fully earned the trust of Koch. The head coach also described Hamrick as aggressive and one of the best at the plate. Sheridan had four players listed on second team All-Conference: Triton Madry, Carter Maslowski, Jack Melger and Blaine Phillips.
Koch said the Jets are excited to host the double elimination-style tournament. The Jetsqualified automatically as the hosts.
“We get the advantage of sleeping in our own beds,” Koch said. “We don’t have to worry about booking hotels. We also get to play on our field that we’re familiar with. We know the sights, smells and sounds. The outfielders know the depths of play. We’re blessed to have a nice turf surface that our infielders know how to play on. We love it here and we have one of the better stadiums in the state.”
Greer said a highlight of the season, so far, was playing well against Powell, splitting both series against the No. 1 seed.
Hamrick expressed the pressure isn’t on the Jets in the state tournament, since they are an underdog taking on the best team in state.
“We look forward to showing people what we’ve got. We’ve got nothing to lose.”