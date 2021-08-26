SHERIDAN — Bob Faurot didn’t notice anything out of the ordinary until he called for the sophomores to come forward.
During the first week of Sheridan High School tennis practice, Faurot was introducing the Broncs and Lady Broncs to each other by class. First, he asked the seniors to come forward. Then, the juniors. A few players appeared for each.
Then, Faurot announced the sophomores. Seventeen of them popped up.
“I was like, ‘Oh, OK!’” Faurot said. “‘We’re going to be strong for a few years.’”
This season is an odd one for Faurot. It’s his last school year as head tennis coach before retiring, and he’s tasked with replacing a key group of seniors from last year, which was a weird COVID-affected year itself.
Sheridan lost 2020-21 stars like Ella Laird, Julia Kutz and Cameron Springsteen to graduation after both the Broncs and Lady Broncs placed third in the state last season.
“All summer, I was stewing about who’s going to play where and what,” Faurot said. “But that’s just a mental gymnastics thing because everything is decided on the court. That’s what we’re doing.”
This fall, Sheridan has 35 kids on the roster, which Faurot said is the most he’s had in a long time. Most of those 35 are freshmen or sophomores.
“The attitude is just fantastic,” Faurot said. “They’re working hard, and they’re asking questions when they’ve got them. I’m really pleased.”
Because it’s a young squad, Faurot is leaning on the upperclassmen to step into leadership roles.
“Yeah, it’s a little out of my comfort zone,” junior Sydni Bilyeu said. “But I’ve got to get ready for it.
Last year, as a sophomore, Bilyeu played on the Lady Broncs’ No. 1 doubles team. But now, with the departure of last year’s seniors, she moved into a singles position.
“I was really working on my singles game and serving, different types of kicks, top spin and then some utility shots like slicing,” Bilyeu said of how she prepared for the role change this summer. Despite changes all around the team, senior Reed Rabon is providing some stability. He’s entering his second season as the Broncs’ No. 1 singles player. He said, at times, last fall and last spring barely felt like seasons due to COVID-19.
“It feels great being outside with no mask and back playing tennis,” Rabon said. “It feels great to be normal again.”
One thing Rabon, Bilyeu and Faurot all love about this year is the schedule. Sheridan hosts regionals.
“I am really excited,” Rabon said. “I love our schedule. Our schedule is awesome. Always not having to travel is nice … We have to set ourselves up at regionals and just hopefully get a good seed. Then, we just have to go out and execute. I think we’ll be good.”
If all goes right this year, the Broncs and Lady Broncs won’t just have good seasons. They’ll be set up for years to come. Even if Faurot won’t be the coach, he’s still enamored with the sophomores’ potential this year and beyond.
“But it all depends on how we progress and develop during the season,” Faurot said.