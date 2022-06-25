SHERIDAN — On Tuesday evenings, you can find Sheridan High School’s new head volleyball coach Kaitlyn Zarpentine soaking in summer rays while playing in Cloud Peak Volleyball’s co-ed four-on-four grass league with her husband and newfound sporting friends.
Pretty much any other time of the year, too, you can find Zarpentine doing the same in any condition — whether in the gymnasium, with friends or coaching high-schoolers ready to learn.
You could say volleyball is in her blood.
“I grew up as a gym rat,” Zarpentine said, noting her mother coached volleyball as she was growing up, in addition to winning a state championship as a senior in high school when her sister was a sophomore on the team.
Sheridan High School administrators hired Zarpentine as head volleyball coach and art teacher at the high school at the conclusion of the 2021-22 school year. While she’s excited to work in the district as a teacher, she lives for volleyball season and practice.
“Not only do I live, die, breathe volleyball, but I love the kids,” Zarpentine said. “I love teaching them to love the game of volleyball, working on fundamentals.
Sports are so nice because they teach you to play sports but good life lessons, too. It’s the best of both worlds,” she said.
Zarpentine has been the head coach of Idaho Falls High School in Idaho Falls, Idaho, for the past three years. Her coaching experience also includes three years as an assistant coach at Madison and South Fremont high schools, also in Idaho. Zarpentine has also been a club coordinator/coach for Idaho Peak Volleyball for more than five years.
As a player, Zarpentine played in two state championship games at Idaho Falls High School where her team won a state championship as a senior. She was a four year Division 1 defensive specialist/ libero for the University of Wyoming and Idaho State University. At UW, she played in more than 30 matches as a freshman and sophomore before transferring to ISU, where she started all 33 matches and helped lead her team to the Big Sky Conference tournament championship game. Her honors include being selected for the All-Academic Mountain West and Big Sky Conference teams.
Zarpentine is married to Jacob Zarpentine who has been hired as a school counselor in Sheridan County School District 1.
SHS proves a smaller arena for her to utilize her coaching skills, but she said she appreciates the closer-knit community and feel.
“I like it; it’s more intimate,” Zarpentine said. “Everybody knows everybody so it’s really unique.”
The new coach already scheduled and completed several camps for her players, individually with her own teams and in conjunction with teams around the county.
“Everybody is really athletic around here,” Zarpentine said.
She focused a lot on toning the basics and bringing SHS volleyball athletes to a good base before adding anything beyond fundamentals.
I’m really excited to get my hands on them and work on some fundamentals with them,” Zarpentine said. “And we have the greatest coaching staff.”