SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School administrators hired Kaitlyn Zarpentine as head volleyball coach. Zarpentine will also teach art at Sheridan High School.
Zarpentine has been the head coach of Idaho Falls High School in Idaho Falls, Idaho, for the past three years. Her coaching experience also includes three years as an assistant coach at Madison and South Fremont high schools, also in Idaho. Zarpentine has also been a club coordinator/coach for Idaho Peak Volleyball for more than five years.
As a player, Zarpentine played in two state championship games at Idaho Falls High School where her team won a state championship as a senior. She was a four year Division 1 defensive specialist/ libero for the University of Wyoming and Idaho State University. At UW, she played in more than 30 matches as a freshman and sophomore before transferring to ISU, where she started all 33 matches and helped lead her team to the Big Sky Conference tournament championship game. Her honors include being selected for the All-Academic Mountain West and Big Sky Conference teams.
“I am excited to help young women believe in themselves, accomplish their goals and ultimately be the best competitors they can be,” Zarpentine said.
Her next steps will be to meet with players, select a coaching staff and schedule summer workouts.
Zarpentine is married to Jacob Zarpentine who has been hired as a school counselor in Sheridan County School District 1.