SHERIDAN — The Sheridan area wasn’t always known as a flourishing mountain biking community.
In the early 2000s, there wasn’t much of a biking scene according to Jordan LeDuc, owner of Sheridan Bicycle Company. LeDuc moved to Sheridan in 2001 and started the downtown shop in 2014 with his wife, Calie LeDuc.
“There wasn’t much of a trail network,” Jordan LeDuc said. “It’s especially grown over the last three years. It’s been good to see. The Sheridan Community Land Trust has done an amazing job, getting locals involved and getting trails closer to town. That’s a big one.”
Somebody who isn’t familiar with mountain biking may think of scary, narrow trails with steep drop offs. This isn’t always the case in Sheridan.
“Starting out, I would just learn a paved pass first, just get used to the bike handling,” LeDuc said. “Start slow, start on something that you can obtain. Start on a nice and easy green trail, and just ease yourself into it. There’s no sense of going on something super hard your first time and getting discouraged and never coming back.”
Sheridan County now has trails for all kinds of riders. There is anything from flat paved paths to more extreme riding.
“We’re here to encourage, not discourage,” LeDuc said. “You can start off with a green trail, something that everybody can ride, and then that’s how you build. If I can conquer Malcolm Wallop Park, then I’m going to ride Red Grade. If I can conquer lower Red Grade, I think I can go all the way to the top. That’s the motive right now, it’s the progression of trails. Not every trail needs to be super easy, but not every trail needs to be a double black diamond.”
The Sheridan Community Land Trust’s vice president and avid mountain biker, Caryn Moxey, said she feels a sense of freedom when she rides.
“One of the things that I love about mountain biking is that it’s not super condition dependent,” she said. “You can go mountain biking, when it’s dusty, when it’s hot, when it’s cold; you can usually go when it’s windy. It allows for a little bit of a longer season, especially in the lower elevations. Skiing for instance is conditional. You want to ski on a powder day, preferably. A lot of other activities are very conditional.”
Mountain biking has become a social activity in Sheridan over the years. Bomber Mountain Cycling Club and SCLT have meetups through the summer with sometimes up to 50-60 riders. There are all sorts of riders, from different walks of life, according to Moxey.
“It’s for anybody that’s a little bit adventurous,” Moxey said. “We’ve had kids as young as 6 years old on Strider bikes coming out to some of the rides, and then we’ve had 65- to 70-year-olds plus coming out as well. It is a cool thing about Sheridan, because it’s such a new biking community and is well-rounded.
You just kind of have to find people that are riding at the same pace and intensity that you are. Then just like that you find like-minded people.”
Moxey also enjoys riding with her husband, Nolan, and their son Logan, 15. Moxey, owner of PURENERGY Fitness, also says mountain biking is a fun and sociable form of exercise.
“It’s a way to connect with your family. It’s an amazing way to stay in shape. I’m 45, so I call it the fountain of youth,” Moxey said. “It’s like the one sport I found that’s a little bit like skiing, where it engages your brain and your body. It’s also low impact. It’s a great way to stay fit, especially as you get older.”
Moxey estimates there are 30-40 miles of rideable trails in the area.
“There is more and more mileage added every year, which is obviously helping the sport grow and helping sales for us,” LeDuc said.
Now that Sheridan trails have plentiful mileage, the focus for SCLT is to maintain their condition.
“We’re finishing up projects over the next two to three years,” Moxey said. “And then we’re just trying to keep all those trails in as best shape as possible.”