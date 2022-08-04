SHERIDAN — The Troopers haven’t always been the winning team they’re currently known to be. The American Legion baseball team was so bad other teams didn’t waste a spot on their schedule. The Troopers would sometimes lose a game by 20 runs. That was the state of the program before Ben Phillips took over as head coach 14 years ago.
“We had to go through some growing pains, but it was the culture change of getting the program to where we are now that I’m most proud of,” Phillips said.
Phillips coached his last game with the Troopers July 28, in the class ‘AA’ semifinal. Phillips was inducted into the American Legion Hall of Fame heading into the tournament. The Hall of Famer will now focus on coaching his sons Brooks, 8, and Layne, 5.
“I didn’t get to see a lot of my sons’ baseball games this summer. I just figured, I’ve been coaching a lot of other people’s kids, which I’ve enjoyed, but I’m going to coach my own too,” Phillips said.
Current team members noted the longtime coach will be missed.
“If there’s a couple of words that I would have to describe Ben Phillips, it would be hard working,” Carter Dubberley said. “He’s a man that no matter how he’s feeling, he gives us his all. He’ll do whatever it takes to make us successful… He’s an incredible guy and an incredible coach to all of us. He’s also an incredible father and if anyone is out in the community and sees him, make sure to congratulate him on a great career.”
Phillips was a high-profile coach, especially for a team that only had four wins the season before he arrived. Born in Belle Fourche, South Dakota, his family moved him to Sheridan at 6 years old. He played for teams in many baseball leagues, including American Legion.
He was in high school in Sheridan when he earned a spot on the Howard College baseball team in Big Spring, Texas. Phillips had played shortstop and pitcher, but it was his pitching that carried him to the collegiate level.
“I loved playing shortstop. But there’s something about pitching that appealed to me, it was just the one-on-one aspect of it. I was in control of the game,” Phillips said. “Yes, baseball is a team sport. But if you’re a pitcher, you literally can win the game by yourself. I just loved that type of pressure and loved that one versus one battle, every pitch.”
Phillips was drafted by the Montreal Expos in the 43rd round of the 1994 MLB June Amateur Draft, but he continued playing college baseball instead. The pitcher earned a spot on the Louisiana State University roster. LSU went on to win an NCAA national championship that next season, but Phillips was drafted and signed with the New York Yankees before he got to wear an LSU Tiger uniform.
Phillips said he has second thoughts about leaving LSU for the Yankees, but ultimately the Yankees offered him a “good sum of money.”
“I wanted to start my pro career as early as possible, give myself the best chance (to make it to the MLB),” he said.
The Wyomingite made a reputation for himself, throwing low as a 1.73 earned run average.
“Soon as I left the state of Wyoming, that’s when I really got credibility, which is unfair, but that’s just the way it is,” Phillips said. “I mean, we’re just one of 50 states that doesn’t have any college baseball programs. We have zero opportunities for kids in Wyoming to play baseball at that level. And so, we must get out-of-state scholarships, which is extremely hard.”
Phillips played in Yankee farm league teams ranging from up in Oneonta, New York, down to Tampa, Florida. Phillips was in spring training with the Columbus Clippers, a triple-A ball club, when he tore his rotator cuff in 2001.
“I felt it just pop in my shoulder and my fingers went numb,” Phillips said. “And I knew that essentially, I’d done something bad. I had it checked out and tried to rehab as best I could. There wasn’t a surgery they could really do, because it was in the back of my shoulder. There are three little muscles back there that joined together, and I had torn them all apart.”
Phillips’ pitching velocity was slower by 13 miles per hour. That left Phillips figuring out life, post-playing career.
“I was cruising along, moving up the ladder. I was the youngest player, most of my minor league teams. My expectations were high and just like that — it was over. And so, I came home and regrouped,” Phillips said.
Phillips went back to college to complete his degree. Afterward, he moved back to Sheridan and saw a posting for the Troopers head coaching position. He was hired in 2008. Since then, the team has advanced to three state title games, an impressive feat when factoring that Sheridan is a much smaller community from which to pull talent compared to other towns like Cheyenne, Casper and Gillette.
“That's what I'm so proud of. Other than Jackson, we’re the smallest enrollment out of all the teams and there's not one team who doesn't throw their best against us, because they can't beat us unless they do. And so that says a lot about our program. We’ve gained a lot of respect,” Phillips said.
The Troopers manager said that in some ways, he enjoyed coaching more than playing.
“I loved seeing our kids work hard and have success,” Phillips said. “That was the biggest joy I got out of it. It was very fulfilling to see. They worked hard, and because of that, we had success. That was the most fulfilling thing about it. Everyone I coached is successful, because they can put in the work at anything they do.”