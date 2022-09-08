SHERIDAN — After recording zero receptions last season with limited playing time for Wyoming, Will Pelissier is seeing plenty more action.
The former Big Horn High School receiver caught his first collegiate touchdown Saturday. Pelissier used his speed on a skinny post route and hauled in a 48-yard catch at War Memorial Stadium. The touchdown gave Wyoming a 17-13 lead over Tulsa in the second quarter. The Cowboys (1-1) beat the Golden Hurricanes (0-1) 40-37 in a double overtime thriller.
Pelissier’s ability is not lost on the Wyoming football staff. His name came up in Cowboys head coach Craig Bohl’s postgame press conference Saturday.
“I think he’s a lot faster than what people think he is,” Bohl said. “He’s a lot faster than what the University of Tulsa thinks he is. He can run and we got the look we wanted. He got the guy’s hips turned, he separated and ran away from him and made a big play.”
Former Sheridan County players combined for seven catches 112 yards and one touchdown and two carries for 19 yards. Former Sheridan High School player Parker Christensen tallied four receptions for 45 yards, including a 17-yard haul, both were career highs for him. Pelissier had three receptions for 67 yards, and ran the ball twice for 19 yards. Both Christensen and Pelissier are sophomores this season.
Cowboy quarterback Andrew Peasley had a feeling Pelissier would be utilized in a way he hadn’t been wearing brown and gold.
“It’s kind of funny,” Peasley said in the postgame press conference. “In the locker room, Will was put in for that post ball, and I said, “You’re catching a post today for a touchdown.” Before that play, we gave each other a nod, and I’m just proud of him.”
Pelissier said the play was written up and practiced since August.
“We knew it was a big hitter if it worked out. And ( Peasley and I) were talking before the game,” Pelissier said. “He told me I was going to score on the post. And what do you know? It happened. So that was really cool how it played out.”
Pelissier said the Tulsa defensive back who was guarding him was probably gassed from playing so many reps previously to the big play.
“I was hoping I’d get the right look. And luckily the corner who was covering me had been on the run a little bit. So we went over the top of him,” Pelissier said. “Andrew (Peasley) delivered the ball where it needed to be and everything worked out about as well as it could have.”
The first player to congratulate Pelissier in the end zone was Christensen. The Sheridan County pair jumped in the air for a side bump.
“It was a cool experience,” Pelissier said. “Parker had a really good game as well. We had a few catches that were really monumental for us winning, so that was pretty cool.”
A crowd of 20,574 fans cheered Pelissier as he hauled in his first college TD, much bigger crowd than what he’s used to at Big Horn High School. In attendance were Pelissier’s parents, uncles and grandfather.
“Scoring one in War Memorial Stadium is definitely surreal,” Pelissier said. “I was surrounded by the home state fans, and with it being a big play, it was awesome. I got to see my family after the game and embrace them; it was really cool to experience that with them.”
Pelissier then took a look at his phone and saw countless texts and voicemails congratulating him on the big play. Many of which were sent from Big Horn.
“I appreciate all the people who reached out to me,” Pelissier said. “There have been a lot of people in my corner since day one. I got texts from my coaches at Big Horn. I wouldn’t be in the position I’m in today if it weren’t for them. I’m grateful for all of them and it all came full circle there for a second.”
Pelissier and Christensen will strap up once again for a home game this Saturday against Northern Colorado at 2 p.m. The game can be streamed on the Mountain West Network.