SHERIDAN — Wyoming Cowboy football fans have another reason to cheer loud for their beloved Pokes this season. Wyoming’s roster has two players from Sheridan County: Parker Christensen and Will Pelissier.
Christensen is a sophomore tight end who graduated from Sheridan High School. Pelissier is a sophomore wide receiver who graduated from Big Horn High School.
Christensen appeared in all 13 games last season on offense. Christensen finished the season with 13 receptions for 127 yards. He averaged 9.8 yards per reception and per game. In 2019, Christensen redshirted in first season in Laramie. In 2020, he recorded two catches for 28 yards. He is considered a sophomore due to the COVID-19 season not counting toward his eligibility. Christensen has high hopes for his third season of play.
“I want to be able to make plays for our team. But really, I just want to be able to be a good teammate,” Christensen said.
Christensen said he still thinks of his hometown of Sheridan when he wears the “Steamboat” helmet.
“When you're wearing the jersey, you're representing something bigger than yourself. You're representing all Wyoming. I still think back to when I was younger, I'd come to Wyoming Cowboys games, and looked up to those guys. I always think of that. I want to be able to display myself in a way that kids back home in Sheridan can look up to.”
Christensen expressed there isn’t anything like game day in Laramie.
“We have really great fans that fill up the stands and just running out on the field is very exciting,” Christensen said. “And the Cowboy Walk, coming over just to see all the fans out supporting us. It's really unbelievable to see how great of a support system our football team really has.”
Pelissier appeared in 11 games on special teams last season for the Cowboys and was named Academic All-Mountain West two seasons in a row. Pelissier entered campus majoring in business as a preferred walk-on during the six-game COVID-19 season. He earned a four-year fully paid scholarship in the fall of 2021.
Like Christensen, Pelissier grew up dreaming to be a Cowboy. Pelissier went to a couple Wyoming home football games growing up with his immediate family and grandfather.
“It's been an awesome learning experience around a bunch of great guys and coaching staff,” Pelissier said.
Pelissier has learned from experience that it’s difficult to be offered a football scholarship at the University of Wyoming, but he has overcome the obstacle. Most of the offers sent by the football program are to out of state players. Pelissier wants younger Wyoming players to see it’s possible to get the offer.
“They give out one scholarship to a Wyoming football player every year and then they'll usually offer a couple of walk ons,” Pelissier said. “It's hard to get in here. Wyoming isn't necessarily known as having the greatest of competition. Wyoming kids shouldn’t really think of anything like that and just go out there and play because, when we get an opportunity, I think that's all we need.”
Wyoming went 7-6 (2-6 in the Mountain West) last season. The Cowboys finished on a high note by defeating Kent State 52-38 in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. Wyoming then lost its quarterback and star linebacker Chad Muma to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the third round of the NFL Draft in April. The national media isn’t counting the Cowboys to finish near the top of their division, but that only adds to the chip on their shoulders.
“I think a lot of people are kind of counting us out, in a sense,” Pelissier said. “But this year, through this fall camp, summer and spring, we've just kind of been focused on being team oriented and being a family. Because at the end of the day we're going to have our brothers battling for each other and that will lead us to more wins than anything else.”
Wyoming begins its season 2 p.m. Saturday at Illinois. The game will be televised on Big Ten Network.
“I know they are a Big Ten football team,” Christensen said. “But once you get out there on the field, it's just another team. It all comes to focusing on ourselves and playing the game. I prefer coming in as the underdog. I like that aspect of the game.”