SHERIDAN — In many ways, the Sheridan Storm soccer team didn’t know what they were getting into when flying to Oslo for the Norway Cup.
The U16 soccer team did expect to leave with memories, and that’s certainly what they collected while overseas.
The Storm were struck by more than culture shock toward the beginning of the trip. The Sheridan team was not prepared for such a physical game for its first match.
“It was definitely a different style of play,” head coach Scott Cleland said. “If our boys were to play that way, here, we would be fouling constantly and get yellow cards like crazy. They were much bigger than what we were. One of the kids even got his jersey torn off the collar. The fans were intense, and we weren’t feeling the love in that first game.”
The Storm also wasn’t aware they were able to have three 17-year-olds on the roster. The Norwegian team they faced in game one sure did, all three of which play for the Norway national team.
Despite all the unfortunate series of events, the Storm was still competitive in a 2-1 loss. The Storm regrouped, adjusted to the style of play and beat the other two teams in the group by scores of 1-0, and 4-0. With a 2-1 record, Sheridan was able to move on to the winner’s bracket. The Storm defeated the first opponent in the playoff, 1-0. They were then defeated, 3-2 and were eliminated. From there, the Storm played friendlies to gain further exposure to international play. The team the Storm lost to in the first game earned third place out of 156 teams. Cleland was proud and impressed with his team’s overall performance.
“They were very positive with each other; they communicated really well with each other on the field,” Cleland said. “They learned as the games went on, and they adapted, we would change our formation based on what we were seeing. They were able to articulate that in the game, and make the changes themselves. It was impressive to see.”
The team and families also made plenty of memories off the field. The Storm visited Oslo City Hall, which is where the Nobel Peace Prize is awarded. Some of the boys got to cannonball off a dock into a fjord, and some of the group rode a ferry to remote islands, one of which had a Christmas village.
Many of the players hadn’t left the country before visiting Norway. One of those being Parker O’Neill, who scored four goals at the Norway Cup.
“It was a little bit of a culture shock with there being so many people, and they’re speaking a different language,” O’Neill said. “But all the other teams were nice, and knew English. It was good making friends with soccer players from Norway.”
There are rumblings of possibilities of returning to Europe for another soccer tournament next year. Some of the locations being considered include Spain, Portugal and Ireland. No matter where they choose, the Norway Cup will be something they remember for the rest of their lives.