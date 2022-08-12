Sheridan Invitational
Sheridan's Brock Owing takes a 230-yard shot to clear the water hazard on the eleventh hole at Kendrick Municipal Golf Course during the Sheridan Invitational Golf Tournament Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

POWELL— Just a day removed from hosting its home invitational, the Sheridan golf teams competed in Powell Thursday afternoon.

Brock Owings posted the lowest individual score of that day with a 71. Garrett Spielman wasn’t far behind with his score of 74. Connor Bateson and Foster Ulin scored an 84 and 85, respectively.

Samantha Spielman led the girls team with a 78. Gabbi Wright and Shelbi Gardner posted an 84.

Day two of the Powell tournament will wrap up today, but the Broncs only committed to playing day one. 

