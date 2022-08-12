POWELL— Just a day removed from hosting its home invitational, the Sheridan golf teams competed in Powell Thursday afternoon.
Brock Owings posted the lowest individual score of that day with a 71. Garrett Spielman wasn’t far behind with his score of 74. Connor Bateson and Foster Ulin scored an 84 and 85, respectively.
Samantha Spielman led the girls team with a 78. Gabbi Wright and Shelbi Gardner posted an 84.
Day two of the Powell tournament will wrap up today, but the Broncs only committed to playing day one.