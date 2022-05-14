Broncs start strong at regionals
SHERIDAN — The Broncs had a particularly strong showing in the first day of the Wyoming 4A East Regionals in Casper on Friday, coach Taylor Kelting said.
“We advanced a lot of kids today to the finals,” Kelting said. “The boys did a really nice job of scoring points today, and the girls will strive for a better day tomorrow.”
Broncs Reese Charest and Austin Akers took third and fourth in the 800 meter run respectively with times of two minutes and six seconds. Lady Bronc Maggie Turpin took fifth in the 800 meter run with a time of two minutes and 24 seconds.
Conner Mckinney, Aiden O’Leary and Garrett Otto took fifth, sixth and seventh respectively in the 110 meter hurdles with times of 16.49 seconds, 17.38 seconds and 17.45 seconds.
Carter McComb won the 100 meter dash with a time of 10.96 seconds. He was closely followed by Dominic Kaszas in second place with a time of 11.05 seconds.
O’Leary won the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 42.16 seconds. Dominick Berretini took third with a time of 43.43 seconds while Cameron Perez took fifth with a time of 44.31 seconds.
McComb and Kaszas took first and second respectively in the 200 meter dash with times of 22.76 seconds and 23.04 seconds.
Bronc Landrum Wiley took second place in the 3200 meter run with a time of 10 minutes and 27 seconds. Sage Gradinaru took fourth in the same event with a time of 10 minutes and 29 seconds. Lady Bronc Alexa Miller took sixth place in the 3200 meter run with a time of 12 minutes and 51 seconds.
The Bronc team of Ryan Karajanis, McComb, Kaszas and Dominick Berretini took second place in the 4x100 meter relay with a time of 43.18 seconds. The Lady Bronc team of Kadence Legerski, Megan Hodges, Ellen Brown and Brynn Burton took sixth place in the 4x100 meter relay with a time of 52.04 seconds.
Lady Broncs Vivian Morey and Averi Sullivan took sixth and seventh place, respectively, in the 400 meter dash with times of one minute and two seconds and one minute and three seconds. Bronc Nathan Fitzpatrick took eighth in the 400-meter dash with a time of 52.36 seconds.
The Broncs team of Fitzpatrick, Berretini, Patrick Aasby and Reece Charest took second in the sprint medley relay with a time of three minutes and 44 seconds. The Lady Broncs team of Avery Christopherson, Brown, Averi Sullivan and Turpin took third in the sprint medley relay with a time of four minutes and 36 seconds.
Texas Tanner won the discus throw with a distance of 164 feet while JonHenry Justice took third with a distance of 137 feet and five inches. Lady Broncs Gennah Deutscher, Hannah Sullivan and Nora Butler took third, fourth and fifth in the discus throw, respectively, with distances of 113 feet and 10 inches, 113 feet and one inch, and 111 feet and 10 inches.
Ryan Karajanis won the pole vault with a distance of 16 feet, while Gaige Tarver came in second with 13 feet and three inches, and Kaden Moeller took fourth with 12 feet and nine inches. All three are among the top 25 pole vaulters in the state with Karajanis ranked first in the state and in the top 50 nationwide. Lady Bronc Lilly Charest took fifth in the pole vault with a distance of nine feet and two inches.
The 4A East Regionals continue in Casper Saturday.
Broncs, Lady Broncs win big in soccer matchups
SHERIDAN — Both the Sheridan Broncs and Lady Broncs emerged triumphant in their Friday games in the 4A regional tournaments.
The Broncs emerged triumphant against Cheyenne Central in a 5-0 game. Colson Coon led the team with two goals, followed by Frank Sinclair, Matt Ketner and Reed Rabon with one goal each.
“The guys played their tails off,” coach Scott Soderstrom said. “So proud of them.”
The Lady Broncs won 1-0 in their matchup against Laramie. Coach Kevin Rizer could not be reached for comment.
The Broncs will next play Laramie at Cheyenne Central at noon Saturday. The Lady Broncs will next play Thunder Basin at Cheyenne Central at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Tongue River, Big Horn, Arvada/Clearmont take to the track
DAYTON — While final results were not available at press time, coaches said they were proud of their teams’ performances in the first night of the 1A/2A/3A east regional track and field meet in Newcastle Friday.
“I was very happy with the team’s performance,” Big Horn High School coach Kirk McLaughlin said. “We have set ourselves up for a great finals day. This is a great group of kids, and they have really shown up to compete at this meet.”
“We had really strong performances out of all of our groups, and we are getting multiple kids to the finals, which is what we like to see,” Tongue River High School Coach Steve Hanson said.
Among the Big Horn highlights:
Lady Ram Peyton McLaughlin took third in the 800 meter run while Bronc Ethan Alliot also took third and Owen Petty took seventh.
Alliot took seventh in the 3200 meter run.
Emme Mullinax took seventh in discus.
Josh Thompson took second in shot put while Cooper Garber took sixth.
Trace Nelson took third in long jump followed by Bryce Morris in fifth.
Kate Mohegan took second in triple jump followed by Saydee Zimmer in fourth, Ashley Billings in sixth and Torie Greenelsh in seventh.
The girls took second in the 4x1 relay while the boys took first and set a new regional record.
The boys medley sprint team took fourth and the girls medley sprint team took fifth.
Among the Tongue River highlights:
Al Spotted won the 800 meter and 3200 meter races.
Hurdlers Javin Walker, Caleb and Camden Kilbride, Cole Kukutchka and Kaden Hill all qualified for finals.
Garrett Ostler was within a half inch of breaking the regional record for long jump and within three inches of breaking the school record.
Jacob Knoblock won the shot put with a distance of over 52 feet.
Katy Kalsinsky advanced to finals in the 400 and 200 meter races and also placed in the top four in the triple jump.
Carleigh Reish took second in the high jump.
Jane Pendergast advanced in multiple events including the 100 meters hurdles, 300 meter hurdles and 400 meter dash.
Two Arvada-Clearmont students qualified for state. Treylah Smith took seventh in the triple jump. Dellana Michelena placed eighth in the 100 meter run and seventh in the 100 meter hurdles.
1A/2A/3A regional track continues tomorrow in Newcastle. Results will eventually be posted online at whsaa.org.
Despite winds, Eagles, Rams start strong at 2A golf conference tournament
DAYTON — Strong winds couldn’t prevent a good start for Big Horn and Tongue River` golf teams during the first day of the two-day 2A Spring Conference Golf Tournament at Hay Creek Golf Course in Wright Friday.
“I am super proud of their effort on a brutal golf day,” Tongue River coach Robert Griffin said. “Winds made it extremely tough.”
“Conditions were tough with 20 mile per hour winds and occasional 40 mile per hour gusts,” Big Horn coach Lamont Clabaugh said. “Tomorrow’s forecast is looking a lot better, so I’m hoping we will be back around our average scores (by the end of the tournament.)”
The Eagles are currently first in conference while the Lady Eagles are third, Griffin said.
On the boys side, Braxton Tremain is tied for second with 86 points while Finn Kerns is tied for eighth with 95 points, Griffin said. For the Lady Eagles, Annie Keller leads the way in fifth place with 108 points followed by Rudi Balstad in ninth with 116 points.
Big Horn also had a strong showing, Clabaugh said. Hayden Tellez led the way for the Rams, tying for second with Tremain with 86 points. Ellie Holbrook leads the Lady Rams with 108 and is currently tied for fifth place with Keller.
The tournament resumes and concludes Saturday May 14.