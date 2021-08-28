Alliot takes seventh at Mallo Invite
BIG HORN — Big Horn High School’s cross-country season got off to a good start Friday with Ethan Alliot taking seventh place at the Mallo Invite in Newcastle.
Alliot posted a time of 19 minutes and 39 seconds, according to coach Tish Cooper, while Case Baker posted a time of 23:24.
Cooper said she was pleased with the team’s early-season performance.
“We are short one due to COVID-19, but will be stronger and faster every day,” Cooper said.
Ostler sets new school record in TR track
DAYTON — The Tongue River High School cross-country season started with the setting of a new school record at the Billings Invitational Friday.
Out of a field of 290 runners, Wyatt Ostler placed fourth with a time of 16 minutes and 35 seconds, obliterating the school’s previous record of 16:59.
“For Ostler to place this high in one of the region’s most competitive races, which includes large schools such as Bozeman and Billings, makes him a once-in-a-generation kind of runner,” Coach Laine Parrish said. “He is a contender for the state championship and fantastic collegiate recruit.”
Al Spotted placed 14th with a personal best time of 17:06. Junior Michael Barron and freshman Caleb Volmer also achieved personal best times with 19:46, and 19:52, respectively.
Coach Laine Parish said he was proud of the team’s performance.
“The boys’ team was missing a top runner due to quarantine, but we’re off to a great start for the season,” Parish said.
In the junior varsity girls race, Maddie Hill had a strong showing with a personal best time of 22:38, according to Parish.
The women’s field featured 141 runners. Tongue River High School had four placed in the top 50 with senior Bailey Thomas taking 22nd place with a time of 24:38; junior Elizabeth Hezer took 27th with a time of 24:50; freshman Peighton Kennedy took 29th place with a time of 24:57; senior Chloe Wilson placed 46th with a time of 25:55.
“The girls team is very deep and will only get better as most of them are new to cross-country,” Parrish said.
Overall, the season is off to a great start, according to Parish.
“I am proud of how our teams weren’t intimidated by these other large schools,” Parish said. “They showed that Tongue River can run with anyone.”
Sheridan volleyball starts season
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School varsity volleyball team lost both of its matches at the Riverton Invitational Friday.
“We had a tough go (at first), but then against Riverton we played better,” coach Lori Byrd said.
Competing against Cody, SHS lost its games 10-21 and 12-21 respectively.
Competing against Riverton, SHS won its first game 21-17 before losing the next two games with scores of 13-21 and 6-15.
Competing against Worland, the team won in two games with scores of 21-14 and 21-13. The team will play the winner of the Riverton/Powell game at 11 a.m. on Saturday.
In junior varsity competition, SHS won its match against Cody with a score of 21-15 in the first game and 15-12 in the third game. They lost their second game 15-21.
The junior varsity team lost its match against Riverton with scores of 12-21 and 18-21 respectively.
Big Horn boys take first at Sundance golf invite; TR takes second
BIG HORN — The Big Horn High School golf team had a strong showing at the Sundance Invite at Lusk Municipal Golf Course on Friday.
The boys team took first place with Hayden Tellez the top scorer with a score of 79. Garrett Baker tied for third with a score of 97. Frankie Maestrie had a personal best score of 99 for fourth place, while Liam O’Hara had a personal best of 103 for ninth place.
The lone female golfer, Ellie Holbrock, finished second with a score of 93.
“All of the players played well today and put up some great scores,” coach Lamont Clabaugh said. “We will continue to improve and work on finishing our rounds stronger.”
Tongue River High School also competed at the Sundance Invite with the boys team taking second in the event, according to coach Robert Griffin. The girls team took third.
Top scorers with the boys team included fourth-place finisher Braxton Tremain with a score of 97. Camden Kilbride had a score of 102.
Top scorers on the girls team include Addie Rosics with a score of 106 and Anna Keller with a score of 110.
Griffin said he was pleased with his team’s performance overall.
“It was super awesome to get them out on the course, and I think we’re moving in the right direction,” Griffin said. “I like their integrity and how hard they work at the game. Good things happen when you do that.”
Strong showing for Sheridan cross country
SHERIDAN — Both of Sheridan High School’s varsity cross-country teams placed in the top three at the KW Beartrap Cross-Country Invitational on Friday.
The girls varsity team took second place with 55 points, finishing just five points behind winner Natrona County. Junior Abby Newton Jr. took fifth place with a time of 21 minutes and 28 seconds while freshman Maggie Turpin took eighth place with a time of 21:52.
“The girls varsity team did an outstanding job of keeping our pack close together,” coach Art Baures said. “They fought hard to keep places and pass people in the middle and end of the race.”
The boys varsity team took third, finishing 14 points behind second place finisher Laramie.
“The boys team had some stiff competition from some very good teams, but we will improve a great amount in the next few weeks,” Baures said. “We will see how we stack up against the same teams later in the season.”
Austin Akers took first in the boys race with a time of 17:34. He beat the second-place finisher, Dominic Everle of Laramie, by 25 seconds.
“Austin was phenomenal on the course today and showed that his fitness level from his summer training is very good,” Baures said. “He competed well and was tough in the last mile to finish well ahead of second place.”
Both the girls and boys junior varsity teams took first with 33 and 42 points, respectively.
Big Horn volleyball wins some, loses some
BIG HORN — In the first two games of the Douglas Bearcat Invitational on Friday, Big Horn High School’s volleyball team split the difference — winning one and losing the second.
The varsity team lost the first match against Burns despite winning the first game 25-11. It lost the second game 26-28 and the third game 12-15.
However the team won its match against Douglas despite losing its first game 23-25. It won the second game 25-22 and the third game 15-9.
“The girls have shown a lot of greatness in the first few games,” coach Alli Nikont said.”We are playing really well together as a team, but working on consistency from start to finish of a game.”
The junior varsity team lost to Burns and split against Douglas, according to Nikont.
Results of the team’s third game against Southeast were not available at press time.
Swim team takes sixth
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School girls swim team took sixth place at the Laramie Relays on Friday with 184 points.
The top performers included the fourth place team of Olivia Dannhaus, Lola Johnston, Kyrra Fenton and Isabel Cleland in the 400-yard medley relay with a time of 4 minutes and 55 seconds and the fourth place team of Jaylynn Morgan, Sydney Black, Lilly Mountain and Dannhaus in the 200-yard free relay with a time of 1:51.
Coach Brent Moore said he was satisfied with the team’s early season performance.
“We had a great start to our season,” Moore said. “The girls swam great together at the relay meet.”