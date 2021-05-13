For the past 10 months or so, we’ve talked about many things, Sheridan County. We’ve highlighted state championships, featured individual state champions and discussed big wins and record-setting performances as well as tough losses and hard practices. We’ve showcased seniors’ college commitments and All-Conference and All-State recognitions.
The 2020-21 fall, winter and spring sports seasons gave us much to celebrate, lament, laugh and talk about. But the opportunity never came up to discuss our favorite holidays.
My favorite holiday is New Year’s Eve.
That’s because Dec. 31 seems to have this magical quality to it when everyone takes a few minutes of their day to acknowledge all of the bad that happened during any given year, but the majority of the day — and, yes, into the night and early hours of the next morning — we reflect, celebrate and cherish our accomplishments from the previous year.
No matter how bad, or unprecedented, a year may be, we spend most of New Year’s Eve choosing to remember the good and stoking our excitement for the future. That’s what this year’s Sports Awards feels like.
We have to acknowledge the bad that came along with the 2020-21 sports seasons. It’s impossible to forget the mask-wearing at practices and games, mandatory quarantines, spectator limitations at various events, not being able to travel to spring and summer camps or border war tournaments and the amended qualification structures.
But, as we celebrate this past year, we choose to remember Big Horn volleyball’s first state tournament appearance since 2017, Tongue River’s cross-country programs winning their first state championship titles in program history and Sheridan’s boys indoor track and field programs three-peating for the first time in state history.
We reflect on Arvada-Clearmont using their own outdoor track for the first time this season, the under-19 girls hockey team winning a B state championship in its first season back on the ice and the North American 3 Hockey League Sheridan Hawks competing in the national championship tournament in St. Louis during the organization’s second year.
Most importantly, we remember how relieved we felt to be back on the field, court, rink and track because this year showed us how much we needed to play, coach and watch our favorite sports. Though I hate participation awards, simply making it through these sports seasons feels like an accomplishment in and of itself.
So, raise a glass (filled with whatever you legally please), Sheridan County and cheers to both the 2020-21 season and what is to come next year. May we continue to recognize the bad and choose to cherish the good.