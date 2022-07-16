SHERIDAN – Team roping is rodeo’s premier team sport. You’ll be pressed to find a team closer than the pair that sat in first place at the Sheridan WYO Rodeo Friday night.
Andrew Ward and Buddy Hawkins II met each other nearly 20 years ago, but in 2019 they married a pair of Wyoming sisters.
That’s when Ward and Hawkins wedded Hayli and Tori Bonham – daughters of Jennifer and Peavy Bonham from Laramie — in the same year.
The quartet first got together for a date at Topgolf, and the rest is history.
“This is more of a relationship than what business partners are. We spend 300 days of the year together. We even spend holidays with one another,” said Hawkins.
The roping pair first met nearly 20 years ago and ran into each other at rodeos due to their proximity. Ward is from Edmond, Oklahoma while Buddy Hawkins is from neighboring state, Kansas.
“We were talking about it the other day,” said Hawkins. “We don’t remember a time in which we didn’t know each other. We crossed a lot of paths going to similar events.”
The roping partnership is just three years in the making; however, they sit at number three in the world standings.
The two cowboys must work in tandem to rope a running steer. Ward serves as the header, who is responsible for roping the steer around the neck, horns or a combination of the two. Hawkins is the team heeler, who must rope both hind legs of the steer.
Hawkins and Ward roped and tied down their calf in 7.3 seconds Friday. It wasn’t the fastest time of the night, but their overall aggregate score was good enough to remain at no. 1.
“We get along so well,” said Ward. “It’s a family for us. And I can’t speak on how much I enjoy it. And it’s always fun when you’re performing well too.”
Hawkins believes he’s better off in a team event than riding solo.
“I’m a competitive person, but the team aspect of this sport has kept me more involved. I may have stepped down a few times if it weren’t for leaving my partner hanging,” said Hawkins.
The team ropers believe their relationship matters more than the results in the arena.
“The biggest key to this commitment to each other is grace, with both myself and my partner,” said Hawkins. “Andrew does all his homework before we leave, and he could miss every steer all summer, and I couldn’t judge him, because he has prepared. And he treats me the same way.”
To underperform hasn’t been the case for Hawkins and Ward. The pair have won a good earning this summer. Part of winning substantial cash in team roping is being strategic and being selective with which rodeos to compete in.
“The payout for rodeos like these (the WYO Rodeo) leave us so grateful,” said Hawkins. “Many rodeos have us split the money, and by the time that happens we’re only making half of what the calf ropers are. We are both equal to what the individual ropers are here, and we purposely choose rodeos like this.”
Hawkins and Ward both have a deep appreciation and connection to Sheridan. Hawkins’ wife’s aunt lives in Sheridan, and he says it feels like a home to him now.
“We are just so thankful to be here,” Ward said. “It’s a cool show. I was watching the Indian Horse Relays, and that’s always exciting. We are so grateful.”