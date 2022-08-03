SHERIDAN – The Jets have earned more accolades for their winning baseball performance this season.
Three Jets players earned First Team status in the Wyoming American Legion class ‘A’ All-State Awards: Avon Barney, Frankie Maestri and Tyler Riesen. Head coach Austin Cowen also won Manager of the Year. Cowen led the Jets to a 28-21 record in their first season playing in class ‘A’.
Barney, a left-handed pitcher, threw for 69 strikeouts in 64 innings. Maestri, a right-handed pitcher, tossed 56 strikeouts in 52 innings of play. Riesen, a third baseman, rarely struck out at the plate. He posted a .923 OPS this season.