DAYTON — The Tongue River High School volleyball team has found its swagger. Janelle Manore hadn’t won an invitational in her five previous seasons as head coach at Tongue River — that was until the Lady Eagles won the North Big Horn Invitational Saturday at Rocky Mountain High School in Cowley.
“I feel like we came together as a team and everyone's just positive. That was really fun,” senior Faith Whitehead said.
Tongue River (4-0) lost a lot of experience over the offseason, losing eight seniors to graduation. Eight players off the roster is a big number to replace, Manore said, but there is a method to the early success in Tongue River’s season.
“These girls have been working really hard,” Manore said. “We started the season off with a lock-in and a midnight practice. We've really been focusing on being aggressive and less about playing it safe. I think that mentality really carried over into the tournament and they were just in attack mode the whole time and we were really successful.”
Last year’s Lady Eagle team went just above .500 with a 14-13-3 record. The leadership of the four seniors on the team have made room for growth.
“They’re a competitive and a great group of girls,” Manore said. “They aren’t playing it safe. And in years past, there've been times where we felt almost like we survived the game, like even when we won, it felt like we survived. A lot of times we played not to lose versus playing to win. And our mentality is totally different this year. We are on the attack mode all the time.”
Tongue River went 4-0 in the invitational, with only one tie in the process. On Friday, the Lady Eagles bested the Rocky Mountain JV team. Tongue River then beat a bigger 3A opponent in Lovell. The Lady Eagles ended Friday’s action with a tie against Greybull. On Saturday, Tongue River defeated Meeteetse in the semifinal game. The Lady Eagles soared against the hosts, defeating Rocky Mountain in the title game in all three sets.
“We had a big focus this year on increasing tempo,” senior Lily Krumm said. “And we made sure to keep going with that. That kind of created the energy to start off with such a good start.”
Tongue River believes they can have a more successful season than in years past, despite losing eight seniors.
“I think we're really pushing our goals. We’re always trying to pick up the tempo,” senior middle hitter Tyla Pitman said. “And it's working for us so far. And we've had to really start over, because we lost so many seniors. We have a lot of new faces.”
Much as the eight seniors that have graduated will be missed and remembered, those spots can be replaced, senior middle hitter Athena Stanton said.
“It can be challenging missing all those eight seniors,” Stanton said. “But I feel like we have a really good team this year. And we can pull those like positions together and people can fill those spots of those senior shoes.”
The Lady Eagles plan to bring their high energy and aggressive style of play to the Greybull Invitational this Friday and Saturday.