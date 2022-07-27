SHERIDAN — The Troopers were narrowly defeated by No. 1 seed Cheyenne 4-2 Tuesday night at Ernie Rotellini Field. It was Sheridan’s second matchup of the American Legion AA State Tournament.
Sheridan lost a late lead in the final inning to give the Sixers the win. Troopers starting pitcher Nate Killian had a phenomenal performance. Killian threw for six innings, only allowing two hits and kept the scoreboard clean with zero runs given.
“Nate Killians’ stats speak for itself,” said Troopers head coach Ben Phillips. “He kept us in the game. I’m really proud of Nate. He did a great job tonight.”
The righty started the game by walking a Sixer, then hit the second batter for another walk. Killian kept his cool and answered with a strikeout and relied on the defense for a double play to get out of the inning.
“I started a little off, but I still felt like I was fine,” Killian said. “I just had to adjust. I knew I had to strike out the third batter. I just kept my head up, and got those three outs. There were a lot of plays made behind me. I credit our guys for getting me out of some tough jams. I wouldn’t want to play for anyone else.”
Killian threw a perfect game against Rock Springs late in the season, but said it was this performance he’ll remember most.
“I felt good in that game, but there is nothing like facing Cheyenne under the lights. They’re a great team, they’re the ones to beat. But to hold them to zero runs through six innings and just two hits, that’s the biggest thing I’ve ever done on the mound,” Killian said.
The Troopers scored both of their runs in the fourth inning. Dalton Nelson and Trevor Stowe started the bottom of the fourth inning with singles. Cody Kilpatrick hit a double to let Nelson and Stowe score.
The Sixers battled at the plate in the seventh inning with the bases loaded. The Cheyenne batter was able to walk and let a runner score to make the score 2-1. The Troopers had the game within reach, but a defensive mishap off a Cheyenne hit led to a 3-2 takeover. A pop out RBI extended the lead for the Sixers, 4-2.
“We played well, but we need to play a full game, not just six innings,” Phillips said.
The Troopers have little time to sulk over the heartbreaking loss. Sheridan hosts Laramie today, July 27, at 1 p.m. The Troopers must win each game left in the tournament in order to win the state title on their home field.
“We aren’t going to be talking about this game anymore,” Phillips said. “We have to take care of business against Laramie or else our season is over. I told the guys we can’t have a hangover. We’re going to continue and look forward.”