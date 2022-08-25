SHERIDAN — A pair of Sheridan College rodeo athletes were named 2022 Scholar American recipients by the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association on Aug. 17.
Kristen Vander Voot, a 2022 graduate of health science and nursing, and Molly Rotenburger, a sophomore studying agriculture business, received the honor. The honor is given to NIRA-sanctioned rodeo athletes who earned points in the 2020-2021 season, attended college for more than one term, have earned a 3.5 cumulative grade point average and have been nominated by their rodeo coach.
The upcoming rodeo season begins in mid-September, and Sheridan College will be hosting the Pat Hamilton Memorial rodeo from Sept. 30 through Oct. 2.