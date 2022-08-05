SHERIDAN — It’s been a great run for the Coon family, but it’s not quite done yet.
Colson Coon, the youngest of four kids for Cody and Julie Coon, will start his senior football season this fall.
Garrett Coon is a redshirt freshman running back at Montana State. Evan Coon was a running back at Northern Colorado until a wrist injury halted his football career. Bailey Coon played basketball and attended Montana State.
On July 22, Stadium Talk released a list of top high school football players in all 50 states. Colson Coon was listed as the top player in Wyoming. The Gatorade Player of the Year amassed 1,648 yards and 22 rushing touchdowns. The running back averaged 7.6 yards per carry. Coon also caught 18 passes for 305 yards and four touchdowns. The 5-foot-10, 180-pound linebacker also had 69 tackles, three sacks and two interceptions.
Coon has maintained a 3.64 GPA. He has assisted with special needs students at Sheridan High School and has volunteered for the Bronc Builders service program. Coon is a multi-sport athlete who was a state finalist in wrestling and a returning all-state soccer player.
According to Colson’s father, he has thus far picked up football scholarship offers from Chadron State in Nebraska and Montana Tech.
Colson Coon has tools that create success on the field.
“He’s a player that has great vision as a running back. He is able to squirt through holes that don't seem to be there at times. He's got a low center of gravity that really makes him a strong runner,” said Don Julian, former Sheridan High School activities director.
It also helps that Coon plays for a championship level team. His teammates also give him the tools he needs.
“He'll be the first one to give credit to the offensive and defensive lineman in front of him. The offensive linemen for helping create some holes and the defensive linemen to engage the opponents,” Julian said.
Sheridan High School staff members are excited to see more glimpses of Coon. Current activities director Kasey Garnhart hasn’t seen him play in person since middle school, but is looking forward to seeing a full slate of home games.
“He’s just an all around tremendous athlete, but more important than that, a great kid,” Garnhart said. “He’s someone that I've looked forward to getting to see up here at the high school for a while. I kept track of him when I left. It was fun to see, not just the stats of what he's putting up, but when we bumped into each other, getting a chance to talk to him. I’m very excited he's on our side and we're not having to see him in different colors.”
Coon will wear blue and gold this upcoming season, but once he hangs his jersey up after the season, there won’t be a Coon on the football roster for the first time in a long time.
“It’s going be very difficult,” said Cody Coon. “This has been 10 or 11 years in a row that Julie and I've been watching our sons play high school football and it's been a routine and our thing. This season is going to be bittersweet. We're excited, but it's going to be tough… Watching them (my kids) have success has been more fun and exciting for me as a dad than it was having success myself playing sports.”
According to Cody Coon, it is the character of his children that stand out to him beyond just the performances on the playing surface.
“They’ve all put in hard work and dedication,” Cody Coon said. “They’re not out there and telling everybody how hard they're working, they just go out there and go at it behind the scenes. They're not always the vocal leader, but they're the visual leader. They’ve led by example. What stands out above anything is how humble they've always been. As a dad, it's easy to get caught up in the success and brag about your kids, but it'll be my kids that will be the first ones that keep me in check, and be humble. And I think that that's pretty impressive.”