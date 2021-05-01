Earlier this month, one local representative owned up to a failure of the Wyoming Legislature.
“In a sense, we definitely did kind of punt on some of these issues,” Rep. Cyrus Western, R-Big Horn, said during the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce luncheon about two weeks ago.
While admitting there is a problem is often the first step, that adage has proven false for the Wyoming Legislature — and, quite frankly, elected leaders at nearly every level of government.
For years, members of the state government have warned about the decline in funding for Wyoming’s K-12 education system. Simultaneously, they have done little to address the problem.
Western even noted during his remarks earlier this month the state has always been saved from its problems by some stroke of luck.
This year, that luck came in the form of the American Rescue Plan Act, which is estimated will provide $1.1 billion to the state. While guidance on how the funds can be used is expected in the coming weeks, Gov. Mark Gordon has said he wants to focus the funding on three key areas — health and social services; education and workforce; economic diversity and economic development.
While many elected leaders frequently bemoan the overreach and involvement of the federal government here in Wyoming, they’ve become comfortable taking funding when convenient. They will criticize and attack the spending but will certainly use it to, at least temporarily, make their jobs a little bit easier. At least in this scenario.
Planning for a federal bailout, or any bailout, will not prove wise as a long-term solution. One of these years, the saving grace will not appear out of thin air, and we’ll all suffer for lack of foresight and planning.
Our form of government is messy, we all know that, but is our Legislature — which is dominated by one political party — that dysfunctional? We’ll leave commentary on that question for the electorate to decide, but the Wyoming Legislature has been admitting the state has an educational funding model problem for years. Stop kicking the can. Stop punting the problem. Stop waiting for that last-minute Hail Mary to save the day.