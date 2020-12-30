SHERIDAN — Stuart McRae, Sheridan city administrator, is slightly baffled by the sales tax numbers coming out of Cheyenne and Laramie.
The numbers just don’t make sense, McRae said. In September 2020, Cheyenne saw an 83.2% or $1.4 million increase in sales tax collections compared to September 2019. In the same month, Laramie saw a year-to-year increase of 74.3% or $482,063. In comparison, Sheridan saw a far more modest year-to-year increase of 1.9% in September.
“In the months of August and September, both Laramie and Cheyenne saw incredible growth in their sales tax collections,” McRae said. “It’s kind of bizarre. That’s happened nowhere else in the state.”
According to Wenlin Liu, chief economist with the Wyoming Economic Analysis Division, both Albany County (home of Laramie) and Laramie County (home of Cheyenne) saw significant growth in their taxable sales during the third quarter of 2020. Albany County saw a 46.5% increase compared to the third quarter of 2019. Laramie County saw a 26.1% increase. Neighboring Carbon County, with county seat Rawlins, saw a whopping 95.3% increase compared to the third quarter of 2019.
So why are these southern counties thriving when the rest of the state is either stable or seeing declines? According to Liu, it all comes down to wind energy.
“All three of these counties have wind energy to thank for their success,” Liu said. “There are other counties, like Converse, that saw declines, but would have seen much more if it wasn’t for the wind industry. Converse saw a 27% decline compared to the third quarter of 2019. Without wind energy, that decline would have been closer to 55%.”
According to Cheyenne city treasurer Robin Lockman, the biggest boost for Laramie County came in September, when construction on NextEra Energy’s Roundhouse Wind Energy project reached its peak. That month, the county saw $3.18 million in sales tax revenue in the electric goods merchant wholesalers category, compared to $1.73 million in 2019.
“Even as the energy industry has struggled, the wind industry has really thrived this year,” Liu said. “And places like Albany, Laramie and Carbon counties are reaping the benefits.”